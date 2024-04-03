Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market is Set to Surpass USD 365.8 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the Asia Pacific digital advertising market is projected to surpass US$ 365.8 billion by 2032, up from US$ 192.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) digital advertising market has, over the past few years, emerged as a formidable player in the global advertising landscape. Driven by a burgeoning internet user base, advancements in technology, and an increasingly digital-savvy populace, the APAC region boasts impressive growth numbers that beckon attention from advertisers worldwide. In terms of sheer volume, APAC is home to over 2.6 billion internet users, accounting for more than half of the global online population. This vast digital populace has propelled the region to become one of the fastest-growing digital ad markets globally.

China, being the largest digital advertising market in the region, contributes significantly to these numbers. With over 900 million internet users, the nation alone accounted for around $87.51 billion in digital ad spending in 2023. The likes of Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu dominate this space, harnessing their vast ecosystems to serve a plethora of advertising solutions to businesses. But while China plays a pivotal role, countries like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines are emerging as key growth drivers. India, with its 650 million internet users as of 2022, witnessed a remarkable 52% year-on-year growth in digital advertising spend, reaching nearly $3.1 billion in the same year.

Key Findings in Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 365.8 billion CAGR 7.37% Largest Country (2023) China (45.6%) By Platform Desktop Ad (42.9%) By Ad Format Internet Paid Search (24.7%) By Industry Vertical Consumer Goods and Retail Industry (24.3%) Top Trends Rapid growth of mobile advertising, accounting for the majority of digital ad budgets

Increasing adoption of AI for personalization, customer insights, and creative testing

Rise of influencer marketing, particularly in the B2B space Top Drivers Massive and growing internet user base, with over 2.5 billion users in APAC

Widespread digital transformation accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic

Booming e-commerce market, led by giants like Alibaba and JD.com Top Challenges Linguistic and cultural diversity across APAC markets, necessitating localization

Fragmented digital ecosystem with a variety of local social media and messaging apps

Increasing brand safety concerns and ad fraud risks in certain APAC countries

Mobile Advertising is Going Through Roofs in Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market, Accounts for Over 42% Market Revenue

The mobile advertising segment, in particular, has been a catalyst for this growth. With over 80% of APAC's internet users accessing the web via smartphones, mobile ad spend has surged exponentially. In 2023, desktop ads constituted around 42.9% of the total digital ad spend in the region, amounting to approximately $82.64 billion. On the other hand, the proliferation of affordable smartphones, paired with cheap data tariffs, especially in countries like India and Indonesia, has significantly fueled this mobile-first approach. Programmatic advertising, too, has seen a surge in the APAC region. This automated, data-driven method of buying and placing ads is estimated to have captured over 50% of the region's digital ad spend in 2022. The allure of efficiency, precise targeting, and real-time analytics has made it a favorite among advertisers. However, the region also grapples with challenges in this space, including concerns about ad fraud, transparency issues, and a sometimes-fragmented ecosystem.

Video Ads Becoming New Normal in Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region boasts a massive social media user base of over 1,088 million, representing a penetration rate exceeding 27%. This vast digital audience drives the rapid growth of the region's digital advertising market. China and Japan remain powerhouses in the video advertising landscape, both within APAC and globally. Wherein, retail is a significant driver of video ad spend growth in APAC, expanding by 11% in 2023. Technology, automotive, cosmetics, and personal care sectors are also experiencing rapid growth in ad spending. Video advertising is surging, with YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram as key platforms. Popular video ad formats include in-stream, out-stream, in-banner, and interactive ads. Programmatic video advertising is on the rise in APAC, offering targeted and cost-effective campaigns. Short-form vertical video ads, fueled by TikTok and Instagram Reels, are gaining immense popularity. Lastly, live streaming e-commerce, already a major force in China, offers a burgeoning opportunity for video advertising within the region.

It is estimated that by 2023, digital video ads accounted for almost $18.42 billion, or roughly 9% of the total digital advertising spend in the region. As the market matures, several challenges are becoming more pronounced. Alongside concerns over ad fraud and transparency, there's increasing scrutiny over data privacy and regulations. Countries like India and Indonesia are tightening digital ad guidelines, thereby pushing advertisers and platforms to adapt to evolving standards.

Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Emerged as the Leading Spender in Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market, Spent Over US$ 47.40 billion in 2023

The Asia Pacific digital advertising market has experienced substantial growth, with the consumer goods and retail industry leading the charge. In 2023, the Consumer Goods and Retail sector alone invested US$ 47.40 billion in digital advertising, representing over 24% of the region's market share. This underscores the industry's emphasis on digital channels for consumer engagement. Wherein, e-commerce is a primary driver of this trend, with varying adoption levels across APAC. China boasts the highest e-commerce penetration within retail, with fashion as its top segment. E-commerce giant Alibaba has fueled this growth through extensive digital ad investment. Consequently, many consumer goods companies are expanding their manufacturing presence in Southeast Asia to meet rising e-commerce demand and navigate import tariffs.

However, the shift towards online shopping has also exposed gaps in the customer experience provided by physical stores. A staggering 60% of consumers feel that brick-and-mortar stores fail to understand their needs, with over 50% indicating they would shop more in-store if they received a personalized experience similar to that offered by online retailers. This presents a significant opportunity for retailers to invest in data-driven strategies and technologies to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences.

To stay competitive in the APAC digital advertising market, retailers must leverage consumer insights to inform their digital advertising strategies. This includes understanding target market demographics, competitor positioning, and relative weaknesses to offer better customer experiences. Emotional advertising, which requires deep and robust data analytics, has proven to be an effective approach for retailers. The success of The Big Issue's "Change Please" campaign, which leveraged insights about the booming UK coffee industry, serves as a prime example.

China Digital Advertising Market Valuation Hit $ 87.51 Billion In 2023, Captures 45% APAC Market

China is the world's second-largest digital advertising market, trailing only the United States. It is a mobile-first market where smartphones are seamlessly woven into consumers' daily lives, from shopping to banking. Consequently, mobile advertising seizes a massive 84% of China's total digital ad budgets in 2023 and is projected to represent a staggering 88% by 2027.

Fueling this trend is China's colossal e-commerce market – the largest globally, with online sales reaching an impressive $2.2 trillion in 2023. Alibaba, the nation's e-commerce titan, invests aggressively in digital advertising to attract and retain its customer base. Social media platforms like WeChat and Weibo boast over 1 billion and 500 million monthly active users respectively, offering advertisers access to extensive audiences. Alibaba and JD.com dominate as the world's largest retail media networks, with spending in this sector accounting for a significant 40.7% of China's total digital ad expenditure.

The "BAT" triumvirate – Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent – collectively hold over 60% of China's digital ad revenue. However, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok and Douyin, has emerged as a formidable competitor, with its ad revenue experiencing an 80% year-over-year surge in 2022. The Chinese government plays an active role in fostering the digital economy through infrastructure investments and incentives for tech companies. Conversely, they've also tightened online advertising regulations, demanding stricter content moderation and greater user data protection.

The pandemic served as a catalyst for the China digital advertising market, accelerating China's transition towards e-commerce and digital media consumption, driving up digital ad spending. Notably, in 2020, while many markets saw a decline in ad spend due to the pandemic, China's digital ad market experienced a resilient 7.4% growth.

Examples of Successful Digital Advertising Campaigns in China

Coca-Cola's "Share a Coke" campaign on WeChat allowed users to personalize virtual Coke cans, generating over 1.2 billion impressions.

Estée Lauder's collaboration with top influencer Li Jiaqi, the "Lipstick King," resulted in the sale of 15,000 lipsticks within mere minutes during a Taobao livestream event.

Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market Key Players

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

AppLovin Corp

Meta (Facebook Inc.)

Google Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Platform

Mobile Ad

In-App

Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV & Others

By Ad-Format

Digital Display Ad

Programmatic Transactions

Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

By Industry Verticals

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Others

By Country

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

ASEAN Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Philippines Singapore Thailand Rest of ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

