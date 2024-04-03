Increasing Awareness about the Environment to Drive Micro-energy Harvesting System Market Towards US$ 788.5 Million Valuation by 2034, Growing at 11.9% CAGR | FMI

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global micro-energy harvesting system market is anticipated to rise at 11.9% CAGR. The market is expected to increase from US$ 256.2 Million in 2024 to US$ 788.5 Million in 2034.



The growing utilization of energy harvesting technology and home automation applications is expected to propel the market's growth. The green energy harvesting trend is significantly shaping the market, and its expansion is being aided by policies that governments worldwide support.

Industrial wireless sensor networks (WSNs) are predicted to continue using energy harvesting through the forecast period. Growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, smart homes, smart cities, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) are expected to surge demand for micro-energy harvesting systems.

Growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency encourages using micro-energy harvesting system systems to replace traditional power sources. The market is further expected to expand due to factors such as increased research & development, government funding, greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, rising energy consumption, and environmental awareness.

"The proliferation of IoT devices and smart systems creates several prospects for micro-energy harvesting system applications. As the number of connected devices increases worldwide, there is a greater demand for small, autonomous power solutions to support their operations, driving demand for micro-energy harvesting systems," – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Report:

through 2034. By technology, the light energy harvesting segment is expected to grow at 9.2% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. By end-use, the consumer electronics segment is projected to thrive at a 9.1% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The United States is projected to thrive at a 7.1% CAGR by 2034.



Competitive Landscape:

The global micro-energy harvesting system market is fragmented, with leading players accounting for around 25% to 30% share.

Key Companies Profiled:

Linde

Air Products

Plug Power

BP

Siemens

Lhyfe

First Micro-Energy Harvesting System

AMEA Power

Bloom Energy Corp

Air Liquide

Adani Green Energy

Shell PLC

Worthington Industries

Cryolor

Reliance Industry

Chart Industries

BayoTech

Micro-Energy Harvesting Systemics

Cummins

Sinopec

Key micro-energy harvesting system companies invest in continuous research to produce new products and increase their production capacity to meet end-user demand. They are also inclined toward adopting strategies to strengthen their footprint, including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Enphase launched a microinverter for building-integrated photovoltaics. This new product allows efficient energy harvesting from small solar panels integrated into building materials.

Enphase launched a microinverter for building-integrated photovoltaics. This new product allows efficient energy harvesting from small solar panels integrated into building materials. In February 2024, Ambient Micro raised US$ 5 Million for radio frequency energy harvesting. This company is developing technology to harvest energy from ambient radio waves to power small electronics.

More Insights into the Micro-energy Harvesting System Market Report:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global micro-energy harvesting system market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on technology (light energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, EM & RF energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting, magnetic energy harvesting, electric energy harvesting, and others), power density (15 m W/cm3, 330 µ W/cm3, 116 µ W/cm3, 40 µ W/cm3, 960 n W/cm3), end-use (building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, healthcare, security, others), and region.

Micro-energy Harvesting System Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology:

Light Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting

EM & RF Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

Magnetic Energy Harvesting

Electric Energy Harvesting

Others



By Power Density:

15 m W/cm3

330 µ W/cm3

116 µ W/cm3

40 µ W/cm3

960 n W/cm3



By End-use:

Building & Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Healthcare

Security

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



