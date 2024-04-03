Massive Distribution of the 2024 Diamond Certified Directory Begins

Petaluma, CA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 3, American Ratings Corporation (ARC) began mailing the 2024 Diamond Certified Directory to more than 820,000 homeowners, select local business owners, property and apartment managers, and insurance and real estate agents throughout the Greater Bay Area. There are nine different versions: Sonoma County, Marin County, San Francisco, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Santa Clara County, San Mateo County, Solano/Napa Counties, and Monterey/San Benito/Santa Cruz Counties. Each Diamond Certified company is represented with a full-page profile that includes a researched article and business philosophy, a capabilities table with key information, graphical depictions of actual rating results, and verbatim survey responses from real customers.

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are profiled within this directory. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company’s customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company’s entire customer base, ARC ensures that each company’s research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

As part of their always-free membership, 180,000+ Diamond Certified Preferred Members get immediate access to the 2024 Diamond Certified Directory in their home county as well as two additional counties. Diamond Certified Preferred Membership also includes a member hotline, a double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee, exclusive digital downloads and more.

In recent years, the increase in online reviews has given rise to cherry-picked and fake reviews. Anyone can post a review on sites like Yelp even if they were never a customer, which inflates the company’s star rating and creates a false sense of security for consumers. That’s why the Diamond Certified Directory has become such an important resource over the last two decades. It’s designed for those who care about quality work done by companies that prioritize customer satisfaction.

ARC Founder Jim Stein credits much of the Diamond Certified Directory’s success to its physical presence in an increasingly digital world. “People love our directories because they can hold them in their hands, turn pages and find local companies that are a pleasure to do business with,” he says. “The striking, gold-embossed Diamond Certified seal on the cover is a powerful signal of the quality companies that are presented inside.”

Many Diamond Certified companies see an immediate increase in calling activity when the Diamond Certified Directory is released each year, which translates to more business transactions. “Whenever we receive a phone call from a new customer, we ask them how they learned about our company, and when they say, ‘I saw you in the Diamond Certified Directory,’ we know that’s a differentiator,” says Stanley Costa, owner of SonoMarin Cleaning Services, Inc. “It has worked really well for us.”

ARC recently produced four videos that are currently rotating on YouTube and social media outlets. These 30-second videos feature helpful information about using both the Diamond Certified Resource website and Google to search for local companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise.

It’s easy to find top rated Bay Area companies on the Diamond Certified website.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Monterey County

Napa County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), creator of Diamond Certified Resource, has pioneered the development of the most accurate customer satisfaction ratings of local companies. All research is performed by live telephone interviews that verify only real customers are surveyed. Diamond Certified is only awarded to local companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® in statistically rigorous ongoing research studies performed by ARC. Local consumers access updated ratings information and capability profiles at diamondcertified.org and benefit from the added assurance of the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee. A full-color Diamond Certified Directory is published annually and more than 800,000 copies are mailed free to homeowners and companies each April.

Attachment