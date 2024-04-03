Edgesource Corporation Acquires Newbrook Solutions, Inc., a Provider of Mission System Software Solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgesource Corporation, a small business that delivers innovative solutions to the public sector, announced today that it has acquired Chantilly, Virginia-based Newbrook Solutions, Inc., (Newbrook) a provider of mission system software development and management consulting services to the Intelligence Community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DoD).



The Newbrook team is recognized for expertise in software engineering, service management, process engineering, and systems engineering & technical advisory (SETA) services. Driven to provide every customer with unparalleled solutions through the intelligent and appropriate use of information technology, Newbrook has helped clients achieve success across a variety of missions. Newbrook’s team of security cleared employees—many of whom are also veterans—works closely with government leadership to provide pragmatic solutions to complex challenges.

“The acquisition of Newbrook Solutions and its skilled team further bolsters Edgesource’s capabilities in the IC and provides us with enhanced service offerings to our current and future customers,” said Chris Lansburgh, President and CEO of Edgesource. “This is a strategic acquisition that will leverage the strengths of both companies, provide growth opportunities for all of our employees, and support our own mission to develop and deploy national security solutions for the intelligence, diplomatic, homeland, and military communities. We are very excited to welcome Newbrook into the Edgesource family.”

“The acquisition of Newbrook Solutions marks a significant milestone in our team’s strategic growth journey,” stated Joe Urbaniak, Chief Strategy Officer of Edgesource. “This acquisition is a perfect fit for Edgesource and Newbrook, and we are excited to expand our services and offerings to our DoD and IC clients. This transformative move underscores our commitment to innovation, positioning us as a leader in data engineering, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) technologies, cybersecurity, research, software exploitation, and systems engineering. We look forward to integrating the two teams’ complimentary skills and experience to continue delivering exceptional results while driving sustainable success for years to come.”

“Early on, it became evident to me that the Newbrook and Edgesource executive teams share a common vision of corporate culture and customer service,” said Dustin Smithers, CEO of Newbrook. “From there, based on our complimentary service offerings, customer bases, and the exciting work coming out of the Edgesource research group, it was really an easy decision to join the Edgesource family of companies.”

Newbrook Solutions, Inc., will continue to operate under the Newbrook brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgesource Corporation.

About Edgesource Corporation

Edgesource Corporation is committed to exceeding expectations for quality, responsiveness, and professionalism while delivering innovative products and forward-leaning solutions within agreed price and schedules. As a small business headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Edgesource closely supports a variety of federal defense, intelligence, homeland, and civilian customers. With subject matter experts and a staff of cleared professionals, we solve mission-critical challenges with expedience and reliability in CONUS and OCONUS environments. By following our proven proactive management approach, we successfully develop partnerships with our customers, delivering agile and flexible services to each client.

About Newbrook Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Newbrook has over 19 years of experience as an Information Technology (IT) Solutions Provider to the US Federal Government, the IC and to private organizations. We are focused specifically on tailored mission system software development and management consulting services. Our teams specialize in software engineering, service management and process engineering, and IT program management office support.

