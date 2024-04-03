This May, MOSAIC Returns to The Palm Beaches with Exclusive Offers and Expanded Open Studios Experience

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to announce the return of MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture”) this May. Now in its seventh year, the month-long celebration showcases the premier arts and cultural institutions throughout The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Offers include 'buy one, get one’ deals and up to 50 percent off discounts on admission tickets, retail purchases, and unique experiences. Participating organizations range from the beloved Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society to the interactive Cox Science Center and Aquarium and the world-class Norton Museum of Art . With more than 25 limited-time, one-of-a-kind deals on a wide range of experiences, MOSAIC is the perfect time to visit The Palm Beaches.

Also in May, the Cultural Council is thrilled to announce that over 90 artists will participate in Palm Beach County Open Studios between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. Artists will be welcoming visitors into their personal studios as well as at notable art-making hubs like Arts Warehouse in Delray Beach, Zero Empty Spaces in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton, and The Peach in West Palm Beach. Building off the success of the inaugural half-day Open Studios event in 2023, this expanded event is a self-guided tour in which visitors can meet with Palm Beach County-based creative professionals where they work, witness the creative process, and purchase art directly from creators. Participating artists will demonstrate a range of artistic talents such as painting, glass blowing, photography, jewelry making, sculpture, printmaking, and more. Allan Creary , a local West Palm Beach postmodernism artist, was commissioned by the Cultural Council to create the official MOSAIC 2024 artwork, and his resulting piece and other works will be on display at the Cultural Council’s headquarters in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

“After the success of Open Studios last year, we’re thrilled to expand the experience to give visitors a unique opportunity to be a part of the vibrant arts and culture scene in The Palm Beaches. With over 90 local artists participating and over 25 cultural organizations offering exclusive deals, MOSAIC is bigger and better than ever, and we are so proud to share the experience with locals and visitors alike,” said Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

"We are thrilled to participate in MOSAIC once again this year," said SunFest Executive Director Dianna Craven. “As we reflect on the countless memories made over the soon to be 40 years of SunFest, we're reminded that our supporters’ shared love for music, art, and community drives SunFest forward. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue working with the Cultural Council, bringing joy and entertainment during the month of May for years to come."

Below are a few of the top deals that will only be available by visiting the MOSAIC website. For exclusive early access to the full list of offers, activities, and events to enjoy during MOSAIC, visit mosaicpbc.com .

Top Deals Include :

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton, Open daily except Mondays and Tuesdays): Buy one general admission, get one of equal or lesser value free. Catch the exhibition "Smoke & Mirrors: Magical Thinking in Contemporary Art" before it disappears on May 12 th and "Dorotha Grace Lemeh: Cycles", featuring artwork created by a Palm Beach County creative professional, which ends on May 19. General admission includes a docent-led tour offered every day at 2 pm.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter, Open daily): Save $125 on a personalized Sanctuary Tour for up to 6 people. Enjoy an up-close-and-personal tour of the new campus and learn about our native wild residents. Get the details on how to redeem this offer by visiting mosaicpbc.com

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach, Open daily except Mondays): Buy one admission, get one admission of equal or lesser value free. If you haven't seen ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN, the sculpture exhibition will be on display through May 12, which is also Dogs Day in the Garden!

Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach, Open daily except Tuesdays): Buy one general admission, get one general admission of equal or lesser value free. General admission includes access to the museum's augmented reality app, Art +, docent-led tours of the permanent collection and access to its sculpture garden.

Sunfest (West Palm Beach, May 3-5): Save up to $15 on admission tickets to Sunfest 2024. The festival lineup includes Nelly, Billy Idol, Yung Gravy, Elle King, Shaggy, and many more! Offer only available through mosaicpbc.com

First Look at Some of the Other 2024 MOSAIC Participating Organizations :

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. For more information www.palmbeachculture.com .








