Join us for Yamazaki Day! Celebrating our 10th anniversary with 15% off and double reward points sitewide from 4/17-4/21.

New York, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save 15% AND Earn Double Reward Points

Thank you for your continued interest and support for Yamazaki Home, and welcome to our 5-day 10 Year Anniversary Sale! Whether you’re creating the entryway of your dreams or streamlining the kitchen for easier meal-prep, enjoy 15% off our entire catalog from 4/17-4/21, and earn double points towards your next purchase. You can even unlock exclusive benefits by achieving Dreamer, Decorater, or Designer status through our Room for Rewards program!

Creating New Standards for Everyday Life

Yamazaki Home started as an ironing board manufacturer in Japan over a century ago. Since then, we’ve grown into an international home organization brand offering 600+ products designed to optimize every part of the home. Our goal is to be a leader in the home organization industry; to raise the standards of how we think about the spaces we live in, and bring joy to even the smallest of everyday moments. Over the last ten years, we've been continuously blown away by the positive response from both our customers and our media partners, and are elated to have won 10+ Awards for some of our most notable designs.

Take advantage of this opportunity to save on notable designs, including our Leaning Storage Ladder which was just awarded "Best Leading Ladder Coat Rack" by CNN Underscored ($66 reduced to $56.10). Discover other award-winners like our TOSCA Bread Box ($128 reduced to $108.80), or make a big organizational impact with our new TOWER Storage Rack ($178 reduced to $151.30) and TOWER Sliding Drawer Seasoning Rack ($125 reduced to $106.25).

Inspired by Japanese life and designed in Nara, Japan, our products are rooted in Japanese aesthetics. Renowned for their minimalistic beauty, space-saving capabilities, and functionality, our products bring ease, function, and joy to everyday moments. Starting in May 2024, we will be releasing 5-10 new products every month. We hope you enjoy our anniversary sale, and stay tuned for more upcoming exciting new offerings and products as we begin a new chapter!

Pricing and Availability:

Enjoy 15% off our entire catalog at theyamazakihome.com.

About Yamazaki Home

Established over a hundred years ago, Yamazaki Home is a household name in Japan, with a rapidly growing fanbase in the U.S. and EU. Yamazaki looks to challenge industry standards, offering unique solutions to minimalist, modern home designs inspired by life in Japan. Find us on Instagram (@yamazakihome), Facebook (Yamazaki Home), X (@yamazakihome), and TikTok (@yamazakihome).



To get in touch with a member of staff about interviews, articles, or product samples, contact our Media Partnership Coordinator, Zachary Blackwell, at zachary.blackwell@theyamazakihome.com

Contact:

Zack Blackwell

Yamazaki Home

zachary.blackwell@theyamazakihome.com

Attachment