WISeKey Subsidiary WISe.ART Honors Marina Fita at Mayte Spínola Gold Medal Ceremony

Geneva, Switzerland, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, today announced that, in partnership with Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura, its subsidiary WISe.ART hosted the Mayte Spínola Gold Medals 2023, in its special 10th Edition, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, on April 1, 2024.



WISe.ART, a leader in the field of digital art and luxury collectibles, connects all actors of the arts industry through its fully-fledged marketplace, a global platform dedicated to launching artists through digital technologies.

At the event, Marina Fita was awarded the Spinola medal by Mayte, an incredible honor presented to her by its founder.

Marina’s musical academic journey began in 2008 at the Velluters Professional Conservatory of Music in Valencia, specializing in piano. She went on to obtain the title of Technician in Professional Musical Education in Piano and Lyric Singing, also receiving an honorable mention in Lyric Singing.

She advanced her training with a double degree in Law and Criminology at the University of Valencia, alongside Lyric Singing at the Joaquín Rodrigo Superior Conservatory of Music. She also participated in a course taught by directors and repertories from the Metropolitan Opera House of New York, including Liora Maurer and Lucy Arner, and received lessons from renowned singers such as Isabel Rey and Sabina Puértolas.

Marina has since studied under the guidance of Ofelia Sala, a prestigious professor of Singing at the Joaquín Rodrigo Superior Conservatory of Music, and performed as a soloist with the Ensemble Juventus, under the direction of Pascual Martínez's orchestra. She has been honored with the Barenreiter award for Lyric Singing at the Juventudes Musicales de España Contest and reached the finals at the Valencia Center for Arts Improvement in 2021, standing out in her discipline.

WISe.ART’s event allowed Marina to present her talent to a distinguished audience, further establishing herself as a promising soprano.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.





