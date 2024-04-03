Standard BioTools Announces Multi-Year Strategic Engagement with Bristol Myers Squibb for Use of the SomaScan® Platform for Translational Medicine Research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced that it has entered into a multi-year engagement with global biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb for use of the SomaScan® Platform as a tool for clinical trials in multiple therapeutic areas through 2026.



The SomaScan Platform is a high-throughput proteomics technology that presents a vast data landscape for researchers to explore by providing a comprehensive analysis of proteomic biomarkers. These proteins enable a dynamic view into how patients respond to drugs, giving researchers insight into a drug’s success while minimizing invasive testing. Bristol Myers Squibb has been an early adopter of the protein-based SomaScan Platform in immunology, cardiovascular disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

“Bristol Myers Squibb is focused on the discovery and development of medicines that have the potential for transformational patient outcomes, and to achieve that end, we understand how critical it is to prospectively identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from our therapies,” says Peter Schafer, Scientific Vice President, Translational Medicine, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Leveraging the SomaScan Platform in clinical trials enables important progress toward defining the path to clinical proof-of-concept for our pipeline, helping to increase the probabilities of success in providing important new medicines for patients in need.”

The SomaScan Platform is also being used to create a screening model for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition that affects the left ventricle of the heart. This model has the potential to accurately detect HCM with a simple blood test that could allow clinicians to identify the condition earlier without the need for more invasive types of echocardiograms.

“Bristol Myers Squibb is a valued partner, and we are pleased to be collaborating on the development of these new tools that will accelerate insights into disease response,” says Michael Egholm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools™. “We look forward to working with them to expand the use of proteomics in their clinical trial work to meet the medical needs of patients around the world.”

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn and YouTube™.

Forward-Looking Statements

