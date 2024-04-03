The Pond Ecosystem to release Layer 2 Blockchain, Magma while Leading the Crypto 2.0 Revolution to Empower the People.

Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin and crypto currencies were originally created to empower the people, but over the years as it gained popularity and financial opportunity became prevalent the Venture Capitalists started to take control of the space and opportunities extracting the value from the holders. The Pond ecosystem was created by the controversial crypto personality Jeremy Cahen AKA @ Pauly0x to give power and value back to the holders. “ @Pond0x is a decentralized platform offering basic DEX functions. You can swap any ERC-20 token and bridge assets to/from other chains. What distinguishes Pond0x from other DEX's are the numerous benefits to users of the platform. Users get to experience regular rewards, free claims, and "easy mode" DeFi yield farming mechanisms via the platform token $PNDC”, explains @Kenobi in his twitter article PONDX PLAYERS GUIDE . In its first 200 days Pondex has done over $679 million in volume and given back $28,560,000 in claimed rewards to its users.



$PORK was created as part of the Pond Ecosystem by a group of Pepe community members after the Pepe team stole more than $15 million in community funds and they still held more than 15 trillion tokens as an option to move into a true community driven project. Kenobi outlines details in his article $PORK, THE PEPE FORK . Not only did the Pepe team steal the community funds, but they never received permission or compensated the creator of Pepe, Matt Furie for using his property. Pauly0x raised and donated $2 million to him from the Pond community which is details in this article on Binance, Matt Furie Receives Second $1mil Gift in $Pork from the Pond0x Community – Crypto 2.0 .

The Ecosystem will also include it’s Layer 2 blockchain MAGMA which was built to solve many of the current issues faced in the current crypto environment. One big advantage to holders is that the L2 will have much lower fees than Ethereum where on high volume days transaction fees are often higher than the actual transactions which are crippling for smaller investors. Crypto Dominium explains, “Designed as a multichain liquidity network, Magma offers developers, node operators, and users a permissionless path to customize and launch liquidity-first, economically secure applications.” In Binance article $PORK: Transforming MEME Coin Dynamics with Market Makers and Tier 1 negotiations. Magma Chain Next

What is Crypto 2.0? “The Answer is simple.”, Explains Pauly0x, “A new paradigm in the industry, one where actual innovation and execution are paramount. And above all, one in which the users are the primary beneficiaries of ALL products. In Crypto 2.0, we, the users are KING.”

