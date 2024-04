PyroGenesis Announces the Appointment of Paul Rajchgod to the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Rajchgod as an independent member of its board of directors.



Mr. Rajchgod brings significant experience to the board of directors with his 25-year career in capital markets and venture capital, including over 20 years in investment banking helping high-growth tech and clean tech companies raise capital through equity and debt structures while also providing them with sought-after advisory services.

"It is very important to PyroGenesis that we have a board of directors comprised of highly qualified directors with experience that is complementary and diverse on one hand while also being relevant to the Company and its needs. Paul’s unique and proven skillset will enhance the board of directors’ effectiveness in overseeing the objectives and goals of the Company," said Mr. Alan Curleigh, PyroGenesis’ Chair. "We are pleased to welcome Paul to PyroGenesis’ board of directors. Paul’s background in capital markets and in particular working with growth stage tech companies is sure to help PyroGenesis as the Company focuses on expanding market adoption and continuing innovation, new solution rollouts and cost controls."

Mr. Rajchgod’s experience includes Managing Director positions at several major capital markets firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald, Macquarie, and Mackie. He holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business of York University. At present, Mr. Rajchgod is Managing Director, Investments, at a global venture capital firm funding groundbreaking businesses and technologies.

Ms. Rajchgod added, "I am delighted to join the PyroGenesis Board of Directors as the Company makes incredible strides in meeting the evolving technology needs of heavy industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience of working with growth tech firms across the capital markets to support PyroGenesis’ mission in helping its customers address the decarbonization, commodity security, and waste remediation challenges faced by so many global corporations."

The appointment of Mr. Rajchgod remains subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

