Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2024 Interim Report on April 25, 2024

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q1 2024 Interim Report on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at approximately 8:30 (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors .

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:00 (please note the exceptional time). Huhtamaki’s CEO & President Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/q1-2024

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048357 . Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors .

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.