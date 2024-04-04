Chile's Gift Card Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Reaching US$1.7 Billion by 2028

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card industry is on the brink of a significant expansion in Chile, with projections indicating an 11.9% year-over-year increase to reach US$1.1 billion in 2024. This pronounced growth is set to continue, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2024 to 2028, ultimately achieving a market value of US$1.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.





The Chilean gift card market has experienced a robust surge, underpinned by multiple factors that have facilitated progression within both retail and corporate sectors. Influences including the rise of e-commerce, broader adoption for remote employee incentivization, digital gifting, and strategic initiatives by governmental and travel sectors have played pivotal roles in market revitalization.

Comprehensive Market Analysis



An array of over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) provides an in-depth landscape of the gift card market dynamics. This includes a detailed look at market size and forecasts, elucidating opportunities and facing risks in various consumer segments and retail categories.

Consumer Spend and Market Segmentation



Delving into the details, the report covers extensive ground: - Analysis of total spend on gifts, segmented by both consumer types – retail and corporate, across multiple product categories and retail sectors. - Dissection of the gift card market by gross load value, transaction value, unused value, average transaction, volume, and the number of cards in circulation.

Digital Gift Card Growth



The digital gift card segment is breaking new ground in the market: - Spurred by evolving consumer preferences and corporate gifting occasions. - Detailed insights by company size and buying occasions.

Consumer Behavior and Demographics



Understanding the consumer's purchasing behavior is pivotal: - Analysis of purchase behavior and gift card buyers segmented by age, income level, and gender.

Corporate Consumption Patterns



Corporate usage perpetuates the market's development: - Insights into functional attributes and occasions such as employee incentives, sales incentives, and customer inducements across varied scales of businesses.

Retail Sector Insights



A segment-by-segment breakdown of gift card spending: - Detailed examination across pivotal retail sectors including ecommerce, supermarkets, specialized stores, and more.

Channel Distribution Insights



The study offers substantial intelligence into sales channels distribution: - Differentiating insights into online and offline sales - Analysis of 1st party and 3rd party sales alongside sales uplift. This detailed unbiased market analysis underscores the growth potential and evolving trends in the Chilean gift card market, representing an essential read for stakeholders interested in understanding the changing landscape and optimizing opportunities in this vibrant sector.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Chile





