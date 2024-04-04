Chile's Social Commerce Market Set for Expansive Growth, Expected to Reach $3.08 Billion by 2029 with ESCAPESwithYOU, 360, and Fantastic at the Forefront

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Chile is poised for a significant upsurge with projections indicating a growth of 23.9% annually, amounting to a value of US$1.27 billion in 2024. This advancement is part of a broader trend, revealing the potential of the social commerce sector as a fundamental component of the country’s e-commerce landscape.





An expansive report highlights the forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% for Chile's social commerce industry from 2024 to 2029. By the end of this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to escalate from the projected value of US$1.03 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$3.08 billion by 2029.

Sectoral Insights



The detailed analysis covered in the report dissects the industry’s performance, forecasting growth across various retail product categories including Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, and several other significant segments.

Technological Adoption



Integrating the ubiquity of mobile devices, the report forecasts a shift towards mobile-enabled social commerce, while also providing insights into other end-use devices such as desktops. This delineates the elevated consumer reliance on technology to engage with social commerce platforms.

Consumer Dynamics and Payment Preferences



By dissecting consumer demographics and behavior, the report offers a window into the future of social commerce in Chile, observing notable trends according to age, income level, and gender. Furthermore, it analyzes consumer payment preferences, exploring the anticipated dominance of digital and mobile wallets, among other payment options.

Strategy Formulation



The comprehensive data-centric analysis serves as an essential resource for stakeholders in the social commerce sector, providing them with the necessary intelligence to develop informed strategies. Stakeholders are positioned to leverage this insight for targeting specific market opportunities and mitigating associated risks. Overall, the report synthesizes rich analytics and empirical data to offer a granular view of the social commerce landscape in Chile, embodying key indicators and metrics vital for stakeholders to navigate the market with confidence and strategic acumen.



