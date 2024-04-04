Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecast 2024-2029: UK will Contribute $10 Billion in 2029, Germany $9 Billion, Italy $5 Billion and France $7 Billion

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $48 billion in 2029; up from $31 billion in 2023. The UK will contribute $10 billion in 2029, Germany $9 billion, Italy $5 billion and France $7 billion.
The principal analyst of the study said: "We expect that Netflix, Disney+, Max and Paramount+ together will generate AVOD revenues of $2.4 billion by 2029 - with a further $16.2 billion from SVOD."
Key Topics Covered:
This 152-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in two parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 88-page PDF document.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD and FAST revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Atresmedia
- Atresplayer Prem
- Blue+
- C More
- Channel 4
- Discovery
- Disney+
- France Televisions
- Germany 10 Netflix
- Giga
- HBO
- ITVX
- Joyn
- M6
- Magenta TV App
- Mediaset
- Mediaset Infinity
- MiTele
- MiTele Plus
- Movistar+ Lite
- MTV
- My5/Pluto
- MyCanal
- Netflix
- NL Ziet
- Now/Sky
- NPO
- NPO Plus
- Paramount+
- Play Suisse
- Pluto TV
- Premium Plus
- Proximus;
- RAI
- Roku Channel
- RTE
- RTL
- RTL Play
- RTL+
- RTP
- RTVE
- Ruutu
- Ruutu+
- Samsung TV Plus
- SIC
- Sky Now
- Sky Q Internet
- Sky Stream
- Sky X
- SkyShowtime
- Streamz
- Talpa
- TF1
- TIMVision
- TV2
- TV2 Play
- TV3
- TV4
- TV4 Play
- TVI
- Viafree
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- VTM Go
- Wow
