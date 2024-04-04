Eastern Europe to See Significant Growth in OTT TV and Video Revenues by 2029 - Poland and Russia to Account for Two-thirds of the Region's 2029 Revenues

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An authoritative report on the future of Over-The-Top (OTT) television and video in Eastern Europe projects a substantial revenue increase over the next six years. The region is anticipated to witness its OTT TV episode and movie revenues burgeon from $3.82 billion in 2023 to $6.96 billion by the year 2029.

Growth Drivers in Key Markets



The growth is not uniformly distributed across the region, with particular markets set to account for a sizeable portion of the increase. Notably, Russia and Poland are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the sector, with Russia predicted to deliver an additional $1 billion, and Poland $0.7 billion to the regional revenues by 2029.

Revenues Across the Region



While two countries spearhead growth, the remaining 20 nations in the analysis will collectively generate $2.57 billion. This equates to an average of $129 million per country, highlighting a concentration of market development in Poland and Russia.

The Surge of SVOD and AVOD Services



Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services are forecasted to experience notable growth, with revenues set to reach $4.3 billion by 2029. This surge is a significant increase from the $2.4 billion recorded in 2023. The video on demand market shows that Russia and Poland will emerge as key contributors, achieving over $1 billion each in SVOD revenues by the end of the forecast period. Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) is also projected to substantially contribute to the market's expansion, with an expected increase of $1 billion, totaling revenues of $1.9 billion by 2029.

Country Coverage



The forecast encompasses a comprehensive analysis of 22 countries in the Eastern European region, which includes Albania, Belarus, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

Implications for the OTT Industry



This forecasted growth underscores the dynamic nature of the OTT industry in Eastern Europe and its role as a significant driver of digital transformation in the region's entertainment landscape. As the markets continue to evolve, stakeholders will need to closely monitor consumer trends and technological advancements to stay competitive in this burgeoning sector.

Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed regional and country-by-country analysis in a 74-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT, AVOD & FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

