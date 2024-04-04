Global Video Analytics Market Analysis Report 2024-2028: Emergence of Edge Technologies, and Integration of AI and Cloud Technologies Fueling Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Analytics Market by Offering, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, and Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model, Type, Vertical (Critical Infrastructure, Government & Defense, and Manufacturing) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The video analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2023 to USD 22.6 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3%

The market study covers the video analytics market across segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different market segments, such as offering, application, deployment model, type, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.





Growing concerns about security and the need for adequate surveillance in public spaces, critical infrastructure, and commercial establishments drive the demand for the video analytics market. False alarms and lack of reliability are significant challenges for the growth of the video analytics market.

European countries have adopted video analytics as essential to their overall ICT strategies. These countries use it to improve security, streamline operations, and gain valuable insights from visual data. For instance, cities such as London and Amsterdam have invested significantly in ICT to deploy intelligent video analytics for public safety, traffic management, and event monitoring. By integrating these systems with security surveillance cameras, authorities can efficiently monitor public spaces and respond promptly to security incidents.



Europe has been a target for terror attacks in recent years and will witness more in the coming years. To counter these attacks, governments in European countries are adopting advanced security technologies like video analytics. The region is estimated to have the second-largest share in the video analytics market in 2021 after North America. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and France play a significant role in the European video analytics market, and the trend of adopting video analytics solutions will grow in the coming years.



Some of the significant vendors offering video analytics software across the globe include Avigilion (Canada), Axis Communications (Sweden), Cisco (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), IBM (US), AllGoVision Technologies (India), Genetec Inc. (Canada), IntelliVision (US), Gorilla Technology (UK), Eagle Eye Networks (US), ADT (US), intuVision (US), and Securitas AB (Sweden).



As per the offering, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Video analytics services are becoming increasingly important as the demand for enhanced customer services and market reputation grows. With the rise in surveillance cameras, real-time data capture and video stream analysis have become complex tasks. Businesses require customized video analytics solutions for specific security purposes at certain locations. Training and consulting services help customers understand and use the software with ease.

Services are integral to designing, developing, and deploying video analytics systems according to customers' requirements. Integrating video analytics software with pre-existing hardware at the customers' premises requires specialized services. Video analytics providers offer end-to-end services to ensure customer satisfaction and deliver value for money. The services segment includes professional and managed services, such as security design, project management, business continuity planning, and implementation.



As per vertical, the critical infrastructure vertical to hold second largest market share in 2023



Critical infrastructure refers to facilities such as oil & gas plants, nuclear power plants, chemical industry sites, and other hazardous locations. These sites can face several issues, such as limited network access, low labor availability, and high-security risks, particularly in remote areas. Video analytics enables continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure. With the increasing demand for highly secure environments and cost-effective video surveillance systems, the adoption of video analytics for critical infrastructure security has significantly increased.

At critical sites of infrastructure, continuous monitoring through cameras is necessary. The deployment of high-quality video devices, improved internet bandwidth, and centralized monitoring of multiple cameras have made video analytics software an effective solution for security purposes. Video analytics offers several benefits, including improved perimeter protection and operational efficiency, lower operating expenses, and reduced data storage needs. However, monitoring multiple cameras to detect anomalies such as suspicious behavior and abandoned objects requires a significant workforce.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $22.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Rising Need for City Surveillance and Implementation of Smart City Initiatives to Drive Market

Software Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Intrusion Management to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Server-based Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

On-Premises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (Bfsi) Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investment in Next Five Years

Case Study Analysis

Taitung County Increased Policing and Investigation Efficiency with Briefcam Video Analytics Platform

Sephora Beauty Offered Real-Time Visitor Statistics by Deploying Allgovision Video Analytics

Lincoln Center Improved Incident Response, Enhanced Guest Experience, and Boosted Law Enforcement with Genetec Security Center

Bharat Oman Refineries Limited Overcame Security Challenges in Oil & Gas Sector with Allgovision Video Analytics Solution

Education Institute Augmented Video Searchability Deploying Identiv's Solutions

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Increasing Investments and Focus of Governing Institutions on Public Safety

Need to Utilize and Examine Unstructured Video Surveillance Data in Real Time

Significant Decrease in Crime Rate due to Surveillance Cameras

Growing Need to Leverage Bi and Actionable Insights for Advanced Operations

Limitations of Manual Video Analysis

Government Initiatives to Enhance Public Safety Infrastructure

Reduced Cost of Video Surveillance Equipment and Long-Term ROI

Demand for Enhanced Video Surveillance

Restraints

Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Theft Incidents

Government Regulations Related to Cctv Surveillance

Investments in Existing Legacy Surveillance Systems to Prevent Adoption of New Advanced Solutions

Privacy Concerns Among Citizens

Opportunities

Use of Drone-based Video Analytics

Emergence of Edge Technologies and Devices to Increase Use of Video Analytics

Predictive Information Using Video Analytics

Integration of AI and Cloud Technologies with Video Analytics

Surging Demand for Video Analytics Solutions in Non-Government Sectors

Growing Use of Facial Recognition

Challenges

High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance

Interoperability Complexities

Adverse Weather Conditions

Connectivity Issues in Isolated and Remote Locations

False Alarms and Lack of Reliability

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Cybersecurity

Edge Computing

Complementary Technologies

Big Data & Analytics

IoT

5G

Adjacent Technologies

Cloud Computing

AI/ML

Company Profiles

Major Players

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco

Honeywell

IBM

Allgovision

Genetec

Intellivision

Gorilla Technology

Eagle Eye Networks

Adt

Intuvision

Securitas

Other Players

Puretech Systems

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Iomniscient

Nec

Huawei

Intelligent Security Systems

Verint Systems

Viseum

Briefcam

Bosch Security Systems

I2V

Digital Barriers

Senstar

Qognify

Identiv

Ipsotek

Delopt

SMEs/Start-Ups

Drishti

Natix

Deep North

Cronj

Miovision

Actuate

Calipsa

Corsight AI

Arcules

Cawamo

Kogniz

