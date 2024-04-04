Cell Dissociation Market To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cell Dissociation Market size was valued at USD 0.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Cell dissociation involves creating and targeting the delivery of therapeutic agents, such as medications or genetic materials, to specific areas in the body. Numerous nanotechnology-based systems have been devised to enhance treatment effectiveness, elevate patient outcomes, and mitigate adverse effects. The biopharmaceutical sector's research and development funding surge has propelled market expansion.

According to 'The Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health Facts and Figures 2021' by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, the biopharmaceutical industry's research and development spending significantly surpasses other sectors.

The cell dissociation industry has witnessed application expansions, driven by the growing demand for cell-based assays, stem cell research, and tissue engineering. Ongoing advancements in cell dissociation technologies comprise enzymatic and mechanical dissociation methods, resulting in precision, efficiency, and reproducibility in cell isolation processes.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/441rB9T

Segmentation Overview:

The global cell dissociation market has been segmented into product, tissue type, application, end-user, and region. It is further segmented based on application, into tissue dissociation and cell detachment. Tissue dissociation experienced significant growth in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, as it is commonly employed in isolating primary cells from tissues for various applications, such as cell therapy, regenerative medicine, cell-based assays, and disease modeling.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4ahqxkg

Cell Dissociation Market Report Highlights:

The global cell dissociation market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 16.9% by 2032.

The biopharmaceutical industry has experienced a significant increase in adopting recombinant therapeutics derived from mammalian cells. The approval rate for these products has steadily risen by 8.5% annually from 2002 to 2022.

North America holds a significant share of the global cell dissociation market. This dominance is attributed to substantial revenue from prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and vigorous research and development endeavors. Technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and expanding applications in regenerative medicine and personalized therapy further propel the regional market's growth.

Some prominent players in the global cell dissociation market report include Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, STEMCELL Technologies, PromoCell GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec, ATCC and HiMedia Laboratories

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3PMPLil

Cell Dissociation Market Segmentation:

By Product: Enzymatic Dissociation (Trypsin, Collagenase, Elastase, Papain, Hyaluronidase, DNase, Others), Non-enzymatic dissociation, Instruments & Accessories.

By Tissue Type: Connective Tissues, Epithelial Tissues, Other Tissues

By Application: Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment.

By End-user: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, Others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Small Bore Connectors Market Size

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Growth

CPAP Cleaner Market Size

In-Vivo Electroporation Instruments Market Forecast

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size