Global IoT Chips Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Broadcom, Infineon, Intel, Mediatek, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, STmicroelectronics and Texas Instruments

The global market for IoT chips was projected to grow from $186.1 billion in 2022 to $375.5 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

The key factors driving the growth of the IoT chips market include growing demand for IoT based vehicles, incorporation of government policies and initiatives towards smart city projects, and growing demand of connected wearable among customers.

By the end of 2028, the consumer electronics segment will continue to dominate the global IoT chips market. The segment will show a dominating position till the end of 2028, owing to the growing usage of smart and multimedia devices, increasing utilization of tablets and smartphones, cloud computing development, and improvements in IoT security.

North America holds the highest market share in the global IoT chips market. United States and Canada are significant contributors to the global IoT chips market. The presence of major market players, strong technological infrastructures, and rising investments by the U.S. government for implementing IoT solutions in industrial applications are boosting the demand for market growth in the region.



The report provides an overview of the global IoT chips market size analysis and a detailed analysis of the market player's products and strategies. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on hardware, power consumption, end-use industry, and geography.



The Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for Internet of Things (IoT) chips

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the market's drivers and challenges, technology updates, and government policies and regulations that will shape the market in the next few years

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by hardware, power consumption, end-use industry and region

A look at the growth strategies of leading players in the market, as shaped by recent developments, strategic alliances and competitive benchmarking

Insight into the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the global IoT chips market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores and the future of ESG, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Review of patents related to IoT chips and emerging technologies

A discussion of the industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investments in R&D, market development strategies and company value share analysis

An analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Profiles of the following global players: Analog Devices Inc. Broadcom Infineon Technologies Ag Intel Corp. Mediatek Inc. Nordic Semiconductor NXP Semiconductors Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Stmicroelectronics Texas Instruments Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Post-COVID-19 Impact

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Demand for IoT-based Vehicles Government Support, Funding and R&D Related to IoT

Market Restraints Security and Privacy Concerns Higher Prices of IoT Chips

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Connected Wearable Devices Implementation of Emerging Technologies



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

IoT Chip Market, by Hardware Processors Sensors Integrated Circuits Others

IoT Chip Market, by Power Consumption Less Than 1W 1W to 5W Above 5W

IoT Chip Market, by End-use Industry Healthcare Consumer Electronics Automotive Building Automation Industrial Others

IoT Chip Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 6 Sustainability in IoT Chips Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues in the IoT Chip Market

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Electricity

IoT Chip ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Concluding Remarks

