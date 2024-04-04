Mary Josephs to Moderate Panel at Employee Ownership Ideas Forum Hosted by the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program

Chicago, IL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, Founder & CEO, Verit Advisors® will moderate a panel at the Employee Ownership Ideas Forum 2024: Employee Ownership on the Ground on April 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The event is hosted by the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program and The Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing at Rutgers University.

This panel will discuss for “Innovations and Evolutions in Employee Ownership.” Joining Mary Josephs on the panel are Christine Adee, Co-Chief Executive Officer, OwnersEdge, Inc., Chris Cooper, Director, Ohio Employee Ownership Center, Corey Rosen, Founder and Senior Staff Member, National Center for Employee Ownership, and Aquilina Soriano Versoza, Executive Director, Pilipino Workers Center. To receive a recording of the presentation sign up here.

“I am so proud to be part of the conversation on the myriad of thoughtful, impactful and creative strategies to expand employee ownership,” commented Mary Josephs. Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed hundreds of successful capital strategies for middle market companies. Mary is on the Advisory Board ESCA (Employee-Owned S Corporations of America). Mary is a director of Manson Construction and Performance Contracting. Mary was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication five straight years. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019.

About Verit Advisors®

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric focus, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services, and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly four decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.