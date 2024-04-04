Global Connected Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Report 2024: Video Solutions Adoption, OEM Standardization, and Innovative AI Applications Drive Global Penetration Rates

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis of the global connected M&HCV industry examines telematics trends, regional assessments, competitor evaluations, revenue predictions, and industry size analyses.

It provides a regional snapshot into industry metrics and installed bases, highlights leading third-party service providers and OEMs by product categories, and outlines potential avenues for expansion. This analysis will benefit industry stakeholders in formulating pertinent strategies to navigate industry obstacles and explore fresh growth opportunities.

The global telematics ecosystem in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) industry is undergoing a tech-driven transformation, steering a new era of vehicle connectivity in the commercial vehicle space. The main Megatrends driving transformation in the M&HCV telematics industry include driver-centric services, OEM telematics proliferation, and truck electrification.

Incumbent industry players with a well-established base and emerging tech startups from various core industries beyond telematics compete to secure industry share. Legacy participants hold the majority market share.

Top third-party M&HCV telematics service providers include Solera Omnitracs, Geotab, Verizon Connect, Webfleet Solutions, Samsara, Lytx, Motive, Michelin Connected Solutions, Microlise, and Astrata; while leading OEMs in this space are Scania, Navistar, Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, and Traton.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Driver-centric Solutions Set to Rise

Growth Opportunity 2: OEM Propagation

Growth Opportunity 3: Video Telematics

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Overview

Regional Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Telematics Industry

Regional Connected Truck Telematics Industry: Europe

Growth Metrics

Competitive Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Industry Scope and Segmentation

Industry Scope

Hardware Types

Industry Segmentation

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Telematics Ecosystem

Business Modes

Services Mapping

Services Roadmap

Major Third-party Service Providers

Major OEMs

Global Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Outlook

Key Industry Trends

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Installed Bases by Region

Service Revenue

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Telematics Penetration

Product Type Analysis

Regional Pricing and Service Model Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Connected OEM and Third-party Contributions to the Installed Base

Industry Share Analysis

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: North America

2023 Regional Snapshot: North America

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: Europe

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Installed Base by Country

Penetration and Addressable Market by Region, Europe

Regional Snapshot: Europe

2022 Regional Snapshot: Europe

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: India

2022 Regional Snapshot: India

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: South Africa

2022 Regional Snapshot: South Africa

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: LATAM

2022 Regional Snapshot: LATAM

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: Russia & CIS

2022 Regional Snapshot: Russia & CIS

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: ANZ

2022 Regional Snapshot: ANZ

2022 Regional Industry Share Analysis: Middle East

2022 Regional Snapshot: Middle East

Conclusion

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Solera Omnitracs

Geotab

Verizon Connect

Webfleet Solutions

Samsara

Lytx

Motive

Michelin Connected Solutions

Microlise

Astrata

Scania

Navistar

Daimler

Volvo

Paccar

Traton

