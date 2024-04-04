China Commercial Truck Industry Report 2024: Off-highway Vehicle OEMs Entry into the Electric Truck Segment Increases Competition in a Populated Industry

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Commercial Truck Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the commercial truck industry in China, focusing on the light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial truck segments. Commercial trucks are crucial in various areas in China, such as manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, mining, construction, transportation and warehousing, wholesale, and retail, contributing to factory-to-business, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer activities.
The eCommerce industry, in particular, is highly active in China, including cross-border eCommerce activities. By the end of 2022, China's netizens had reached 1.07 billion, and the internet penetration rate had achieved 75.6%. At the same time, the national eCommerce retail sales reached $1.93 trillion. China has also developed 165 comprehensive cross-border eCommerce test zones to accelerate trade development. In 2022, the imports and exports of China's cross-border eCommerce exceeded $0.3 trillion, covering over 100,000 enterprises.
This study analyzes the Chinese commercial truck industry, providing comprehensive data on share by application (e.g., cargo trucks, special-purpose trucks, and trailers) and cargo type (e.g., general goods, mining & construction); freight by transportation type; and operation by road type, average speed, freight carrier, and freight channel. The analysis also covers average truck age, average daily mileage, ownership structure, average monthly net income of truck drivers, and average cost of ownership.
The study includes historical data from 2020 and forecast until 2030, along with forecast analysis. Each commercial truck segment covers a competitive environment as well as share by original equipment manufacturer (OEM), application, cargo type, and powertrain. There are also discussions on battery and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Lastly, this analysis evaluates the top 5 commercial truck OEMs and highlights current and future growth opportunities that stakeholders can capitalize on. The report aims to provide stakeholders with practical and actionable recommendations for expanding their presence in the commercial truck industry in China. These recommendations will encompass areas such as entry strategies, product development, distribution channels, partnerships, and effective marketing approaches.
Other pertinent information include:
- Factors that caused the sales performance to drop in 2022
- The average cost of ownership and the cost difference between a diesel and an electric truck
- Industry development strategies of OEMs
- Leading freight demands and application types among the truck segments covered
- The penetration rate of electric commercial trucks
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Powertrain Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Periodic Commercial Truck Replacements
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Freight and Logistics Services
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Truck Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Background
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definition
- Main Forecast Criteria
- Key Competitors
- Questions This Study Will Answer
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Distribution Outlook
- Key Regulations
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total Commercial Truck Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast of Light Powertrain
- Unit Shipment Forecast of Medium Powertrain
- Unit Shipment Forecast of Heavy Powertrain
- Forecast Analysis
- Truck Portfolios Leading OEMs
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share by OEM
- Market Share by Segment
- Market Share by Powertrain
- Market Share by Application and Cargo Type
- Road Transportation
- Operation by Road Type and Average Speed
- Operation by Freight Carrier and Channel Type
- Average Truck Age and Mileage
- Ownership Structure and Average Monthly Income
- Total Cost of Ownership
- Competitive Analysis by Leading OEM
- Price Positioning of Popular Models
Key Industry Sectors Outlook
- Industries Impacting the Chinese Commercial Truck Industry
- Industry Sector - Industrial
- Industry Sector - Wholesale and Retail
- Industry Sector - Agriculture
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Light-duty Trucks
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share by OEM
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Share by Application and Cargo Type
- Market Share by Powertrain
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medium-duty Trucks
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share by OEM
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Share by Application and Cargo Type
- Market Share by Powertrain
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy-duty Trucks
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share by OEM
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Share by Application and Cargo Type
- Market Share by Powertrain
Profiles of Commercial Truck OEMs
- Foton
- Dongfeng
- CNHTC
- JAC
- FAW Jiefang
- Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations - Other Stakeholders
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
