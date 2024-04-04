Global Road-marking Paint Industry Report 2024-2030 with 2023 as the Base Year - Infrastructure Investments and Road-marking Standards Steer Industry Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Road-marking Paint Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of performance-based and paint-based marking products. It analyzes specific trends in the thermoplastics and cold-plastics subsegments in performance-based markings. Volume and revenue forecasts as well as pricing trends are provided for each segment. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period ends in 2030.

Road markings ensure that vehicles navigate safely and reliably on the road. Road-marking paints are commonly used to mark travel lanes, loading zones, and parking spaces. With incredible improvements in driver-assistance technologies, these paints will play a crucial role in ensuring these systems work effectively.

In the paint-based markings segment, the analysis focuses on water-based, solvent-based, and 2-component epoxy and polyurethane markings. The different chemistries used in these products are also discussed. Competitive structure and market share analysis are provided at the industry level.

The study also identifies the major growth drivers and restraints as well as regional, technology, and regulatory trends. In addition, it examines growth opportunities and offers road-marking paint companies actionable insight to leverage these opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Road-marking Paints Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Takeaways

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segment Overview and Introduction

Geographic Scope

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Road-marking Paint Regulations

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Total Road-marking Paints Industry

Forecast Considerations, 2023-2030

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Price Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Value Chain and Distribution Analysis

Product Matrix

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Performance-based Markings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Chemistry

Percent Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast: Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast: Europe

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Europe

Revenue and Volume Forecast: APAC

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: APAC

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: APAC

Revenue and Volume Forecast: MEASA

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: MEASA

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Paint-based Markings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Chemistry

Percent Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast: Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Americas

Revenue and Volume Forecast: Europe

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Europe

Revenue and Volume Forecast: APAC

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: APAC

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: APAC

Revenue and Volume Forecast: MEASA

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: MEASA

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Retroreflective Profiled Markings

Growth Opportunity 2: Environment-friendly Road-marking Paints

Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Road-marking Technology

Next Steps

