The Eclipse Foundation to Highlight Open Innovation at embedded world 2024

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, is set to unveil its latest open source innovations at this year’s embedded world Exhibition & Conference, taking place in Nuremberg from 9-11 April 2024. The foundation will be presenting talks on multiple embedded topics, while also highlighting new open source technologies, including a safety-certified real-time operating system (RTOS), industrial grade RISC-V CPU IP, and Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) innovations.



“Embedded computing, the bedrock of today’s digital economy, thrives on open source technologies,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “The Eclipse Foundation is experiencing remarkable growth across various aspects of embedded innovation, spanning IoT, edge computing, and our Software Defined Vehicle initiatives. We’re particularly excited to showcase the first release of Eclipse ThreadX at this year’s Embedded World.”

The First Release of Eclipse ThreadX

Eclipse ThreadX , formerly Azure RTOS, is the world's first open source, safety-certified real-time operating system (RTOS). ThreadX is a new addition to the world of open source, having recently become a project at the Eclipse Foundation after its transition from Microsoft. embedded world 2024 serves as the launchpad for the debut release of ThreadX under the stewardship of the Eclipse Foundation. Eclipse ThreadX v6.4.1 is available under the permissive MIT licence. You can download it and its subcomponents from GitHub .

Innovation for Software-Defined Vehicles

The Eclipse SDV team will showcase groundbreaking business use cases with SDV Blueprints, spotlighting advancements in insurance, fleet management, and software orchestration. These initiatives represent a collaborative effort across more than 20 automotive open source projects, highlighting a collective effort to push the boundaries of software-defined vehicles.

Industrial-Grade, Open Source RISC-V CPU Technology

The OpenHW Group will be demonstrating its latest cores based on RISC-V open source technology. The CVA6, CVE4, and CVE2 cores exemplify the pinnacle of open source innovation and adoption in the embedded industry.

Cutting-Edge Research and New Open Source Projects

The Eclipse Research team will unveil four new projects that are advancing the future of technology:

CODECO , a cognitive, cross-layer, and highly adaptive Edge-Cloud management framework

, a cognitive, cross-layer, and highly adaptive Edge-Cloud management framework TRISTAN , an industrialisation of the European RISC-V ecosystem that is capable of competing with existing commercial alternatives

, an industrialisation of the European RISC-V ecosystem that is capable of competing with existing commercial alternatives TRANSACT , a universal, distributed solution architecture for the transformation of security-critical cyber-physical systems

, a universal, distributed solution architecture for the transformation of security-critical cyber-physical systems NEPHELE , a reliable and secure end-to-end orchestration of hyper-distributed applications on a programmable infrastructure.

Advancing European Technology Leadership with Eclipse Aidge

With the backing of CEA List , the Eclipse Aidge project stands out as a testament to European and French technological leadership. It embodies the successful transition from academic research to real-world applications, showcasing the symbiotic relationship between academia and embedded industry. Connect with the CEA List team to learn more about Eclipse Aidge.

Get to Know Our Community

Discover the diverse Eclipse Foundation ecosystem catering to the IoT, edge, and embedded industries. Representatives from key Eclipse communities such as Eclipse IoT , Sparkplug , and Oniro will all be available to engage with you.

Must-Attend Technical Talks

Eclipse Foundation experts will have a strong presence at this year’s embedded world, including two specific presentations that anyone interested in open source technologies will not want to miss:

Frédéric Desbiens: Open Source Software and Lifecycle Standards – Yes: It Can Be Done (Tuesday, April 9, 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, NCC Ost, Session 6.1)

Open Source Software and Lifecycle Standards – Yes: It Can Be Done (Tuesday, April 9, 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, NCC Ost, Session 6.1) Frédéric Desbiens: The State of Open Source Real-Time Operating Systems (Wednesday, April 10, 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, NCC Ost, Session 3.4)

Join Us at Booth 4-554, Hall 4:

Discover the transformative power of open source innovation by visiting the Eclipse Foundation at booth 4-554, Hall 4. Engage with our vibrant communities, explore industry-leading projects, and discover how open source initiatives are reshaping technology. We look forward to seeing you there!

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 415 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 360 members. Visit us at this year’s Open Code Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Schwartz Public Relations for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (Germany)

Gloria Huppert/Julia Rauch

Sendlinger Straße 42A

80331 Munich

EclipseFoundation@schwartzpr.de

+49 (89) 211 871 -70/-43

Nichols Communications for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL

Jay Nichols

jay@nicholscomm.com

+1 408-772-1551