Ensurge Micropower ASA – Share consolidation registered with the Register of Business Enterprises

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 19 March 2024 relating to the approved 5:1 share consolidation (reverse share split) in the Company.





The share consolidation has now been duly registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's share capital is NOK 273,877,727 divided into 547,755,454 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50.





For the avoidance of doubt, the above registration does not affect the dates set forth in the key information announcement published by the Company on 19 March 2024.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.