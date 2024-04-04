Top 5 Companies in the European Aerospace & Defense Market 2024-2027

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Companies in the European Aerospace & Defense Market: Airbus, BAE Systems, Dassault, Leonardo, Thales - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity.
The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.
Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term, amid supply chain constraints, to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition.
The surge in European Defense Budgets in 2023 drove the collective growth in global defnese spending for 2023 as the focus remains on equipment recapitalizatin & replacement, capabilities expansion and modernization and beefing up of defense capabilities amid resurgence of the Russian threat. Around 18 NATO nations based in the EU complied with the mandate of spending 2% of GDP on defense in 2023 and this number is likely to witness a further uptick going forward.
Study Coverage
- Comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning
- Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus
- Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Medium Term Horizon
- Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis for the A&D OEMs
- Outlining of Key Growth Opportunities
- Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies
- Projections and market evolution for the Global A&D market over medium term
For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
- Key Decision-Makers across the European & Global Aerospace & Defense Industry
- Defense Procurement Executives & Defense Departments
- Program Offices & Managers
- Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies
- Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain
- Existing & Potential Investors
- Industry & Company Analysts
- M&A Advisory Firms
- Strategy & Management Consulting Firms
- PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies
- Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors
f) Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend
12. Order Backlog Position
Section 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of Europe's Top 5 Industry Players
- Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset
- Opportunities to Capitalize Upon
- Threats to Mitigate
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems plc
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Thales SA
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems plc
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Thales SA
Section 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities
Section 7: Key Strategies & Plans
- Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Service Level Strategies & Plans
- Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets
- Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans
- Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans
- Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Latest & Upcoming Defense Programs in Europe - Program Factsheets & Analysis
Section 12: Key Emerging & Game Changer Technologies
Section 13: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2024-2027
13.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
13.2 U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
13.3 Global Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
13.4 Global Defense Spending - Market Outlook & Growth Projections - 2024-2027
13.5 Global Defense Spending - Trends & Spending Projections - 2024-2027
13.6 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
13.7 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast - In Units and Value Terms
13.8 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Segments - In Units and Value Terms
- Narrow Body Aircrafts
- Wide Body Aircrafts
- Regional Aircrafts - Jets and Turboprops
13.9 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Key Markets & Regions
