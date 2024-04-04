Global Silver Mining to 2030: After a 2.5% Decline in 2023, Global Silver Production is Expected to Recover by 4.1% to 916.1 Million Ounces in 2024

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silver Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After a 2.5% decline in 2023, global silver production is expected to recover by 4.1% to 916.1 million ounces (moz) in 2024. Output was impacted by various temporary suspensions in 2023. Examples include a labor strike at Newmont's Pennsquito mine, a halt at Buenaventura's Colquijirca mine in Peru, a fire at the Lucky Friday mine in the US, and suspensions at China's Jiama mine due to environmental issues (operations resumed in December 2023).

The 'Global Silver Mining to 2030' provides a comprehensive coverage on the global silver industry. It provides historical and forecast data on silver production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world silver prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global silver industry. It further profiles major silver producers, information on the major active, development and exploration projects.



Report Scope



The report contains an overview of the global silver mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global silver mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Silver Production

Silver Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Demand Drivers

Competitive Landscape

Key Report Benefits

To gain an understanding of the global silver mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on global silver production

To identify key players in the global silver mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Company Coverage:

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV

KGHM Polska Miedz SA

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd

Polymetal International Plc

Newmont Corp

Glencore plc

Pan American Silver Corp

Grupo

Mexico SAB de CV

Hecla Mining Co and Boliden AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2ckim

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.