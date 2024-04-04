Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Annual Review 2023: Technip Energies and CCC JV, Tecnimont, Saipem, and NPCC Drive Contract Value Momentum

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review 2023 - Technip Energies and CCC JV, Tecnimont, Saipem, and NPCC Drive Contract Value Momentum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The is an essential source of data on the awarded contracts in the oil and gas industry, The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the quarter, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the quarter, Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the quarter by geographies and over the year.



Report Scope

Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena

Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.

Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Key Topics Covered:

Oil and Gas Contracts - Annual Review 2023

Key Highlights

Global Oil & Gas Contracts and Contract Value ($B), 2019 - 2023

Quarterly Contracts and Contract Value ($B), Q1 2023 - Q4 2023

Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region

Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope

Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain

Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, 2023

Upstream Sector Review

Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Notable Upstream Awarded Contracts

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, 2023

Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Midstream Sector Review

Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Notable Midstream Awarded Contracts

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, 2023

Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review

Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope

Notable Downstream/Petrochemical Awarded Contracts

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region, 2023

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contracts

