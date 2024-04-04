Australian Open Event Analysis 2024 - Average Price of An Annual Sponsorship Deal for the 2024 Australian Open was roughly $3.2 Million

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australian Open 2024 - Sport Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2024 Australian Open, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, ticketing and attendance.



The Australian Open has a lucrative media rights agreements in place with the Australian broadcaster Nine Network, worth $46.04 million annually across five years. On Nine Network, the Australian Open men's and women's tennis tournament finals achieved reach of 4.77 million and 3.26 million respectively. Across Europe, Discovery Sports continues to showcase the tournament across much of Europe.



The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 Australian Open was roughly $3.2 million. The tournament has four deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $7 million annually, with Kia, Emirates Airline, ANZ and Rolex.



The most recent deal the 2024 Australian Open has agreed was with the beverage company Asahi, worth $5.25 million across the two-year length of the contract. Asahi brands Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Somersby return as the official beer and cider partners of the tournament.



Total prize money for the tournament was increased by roughly $6.5 million compared to the 2023 edition. Both Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka each took home roughly $2 million for their respective title victories. Players who lost in the first round of the competition received roughly $78,000 for making it to the main stage of the tournament.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.



Report Scope



This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Company Coverage:

Nine Network

Kia

Emirates Airline

Rolex

MasterCard

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

Australian Open 2024 Broadcast Breakdown in Australia

Australian Open 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

Australian Open 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

Australian Open 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Australian Open 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Australian Open 2024 Ticketing Breakdown

Australian Open 2024 Attendance Breakdown

List of Tables

2024 Australian Open Broadcasters Breakdown in Australia

2024 Australian Open Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

2024 Australian Open Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

2024 Australian Open Prize Money

2024 Australian Open Ticketing

2024 Australian Open Attendance

