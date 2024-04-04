Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Technology and Global Markets Report 2024: Revenue Data 2020-2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts for 2024, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 86 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 122.5 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 7.30%.



This research study analyzes the GI diagnostics and therapeutics market, offers revenue forecasts, assesses future trends and provides strategic recommendations for the success of market participants. The scope of the study is global. This report estimates market data for 2022 (the base year) and forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by product type and region from 2023 through 2028.

GI prescriptions have remained one of the largest global therapeutic markets. The global prescription GI therapies market was estimated at $58.7 billion in 2023. This market is expected to reach $87.3 billion by the end of 2028. Rising incidence of GI disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel diseases and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), as well as increasing therapeutic innovations, are key driving factors in the prescription GI therapies market. Growth is also influenced by an increase in the number of gastrointestinal cancers and increased drug prices due to newer, more effective treatments.



The global market for over-the-counter (OTC) GI therapies (e.g., laxatives, antacids, PPIs, H2 inhibitors, anti-diarrheals) was estimated at $17.5 billion in 2023. This market is expected to reach $22.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2028. The growth of the OTC therapies market is a multifaceted phenomenon driven by factors ranging from societal trends to regulatory changes and advancements in healthcare. Growing demand in emerging markets is a major driving force for the market.



The global market for GI endoscopy equipment was worth $6.6 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by the end of 2028. The increasing prevalence of GI diseases, such as malignant and benign GI tumors, pancreaticobiliary stones, upper and lower GI bleeding, and pancreatitis, as well as the growing demand for minimally invasive devices for diagnosing and treating these conditions, are the key factors driving the market.

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Discussion of the current and future market potential for GI therapeutics and diagnostics, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advances.

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and corresponding market share analysis by diagnostics type, end user and region.

Facts and figures pertaining to the major market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, emerging technologies, future prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables.

A look at the GI therapeutics and diagnostic options currently available as well as potential products and classes of products that are likely to have an impact.

Discussion of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with an emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores, and the ESG practices followed by leading companies.

Information pertaining to the recent developments and emerging technologies in the market.

Review of current and potential treatment options and their impact on this market growth.

A look at the industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment in R&D, market development strategies, and company value share analysis.

An analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues.

Profiles of the major global players, including Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Bayer Ag

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gsk Plc

Haleon Group Of Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $122.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Highlights of the Global Market for GI Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview of the Gastrointestinal System

Physiology of the GI System and the Role of Each Part in the GI Process

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of GI Cancer

Increasing Prevalence of GI Disorders

Growing Trend toward Screening and Preventive Care

Growing Adoption and Approval of Biological Drugs

High Unmet Need

Challenges

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Regulatory and Safety Issues

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Incorporation of AI and Other Digital Technologies

Single-Use Endoscopes

Focus on Biologics

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Prescription GI Therapeutics, by Drug Type

Anti-inflammatories for Bowel Diseases

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Anti-diarrheals

Others

Global Market for Prescription GI Drugs, by Type

Anti-inflammatories for Bowel Diseases

Gastrointestinal Cancer Therapeutics

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Anti-diarrheals

Others

Trends in the Market for Prescription GI Drugs

Global Market for Over-the-Counter GI Drugs, by Drug Type

Laxatives

Antacids

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Histamine-2 Blockers and Inhibitors

Anti-diarrheals

Global Market for Over-the-Counter GI Drugs, by Type

Laxatives

Antacids

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Histimine-2 Blockers

Anti-diarrheals

Opportunities in the Market of Over-the-Counter GI Medications

Global Market for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Equipment

GI Endoscopes and Visualization Systems

GI Endotherapy Devices

Global Market for GI Endoscopy Equipment, by Product

Technological Trends in the Market for GI Endoscopy

Global Market for GI Endoscopy Equipment, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Opportunities in the Market for GI Endoscopy Equipment

Global Market for GI Vaccines

Rotavirus Vaccine

Hepatitis

Hepatitis Vaccine

Global Market for GI Vaccines, by Disease Type

Global Market for Rotavirus Vaccines, by Region

Global Market for Hepatitis Vaccines by Region

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for GI Therapeutics and Diagnostics, by Region

Market Revenue, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Over-the-Counter GI Drugs

Prescription GI Drugs

GI Endoscopy Equipment

GI Vaccines

GI Disease Types

Disease Types

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

GI Cancer

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Chapter 7 Appendix

