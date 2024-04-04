Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024: China Leading the Renewables Charge Through Solar Installations

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers 15 major countries in the Asia Pacific region - Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.



Report Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by countries in the Asia Pacific region to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in the Asia Pacific region both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region.

The report covers 15 major countries in the Asia Pacific region - Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Key Benefits

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in different countries in the region.

Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Reignited focus towards Nuclear Power

1.2 China leading the renewables charge through solar installations.

2 Renewable Energy Policy, Australia

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Policy Snapshot

2.3 Renewable Energy Targets

2.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework

2.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia

2.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)

2.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria

2.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania

2.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland

2.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory

2.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia

2.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Bangladesh

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Policy Snapshot

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 Renewable Energy Policy (REP)

3.5 Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2022-2041

3.6 Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) 2023

3.7 Hydrogen Energy

3.8 Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority Act

3.9 The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act 2003

3.10 Net Metering

3.11 Solar Home Systems Program

4 Renewable Energy Policy, China

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 Renewable Energy Law

4.5 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

4.6 The 14th Five-Year Plan

4.7 Hydrogen Energy in China

4.8 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

4.9 Carbon Intensity Target

4.10 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS)

4.11 Global Environment Facility (GEF) Grants

4.12 Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy

4.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, China

4.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

4.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

4.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Biopower, China

5 Renewable Energy Policy, India

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Electricity Act of 2003

5.5 Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

5.6 National Renewable Energy Act, 2015

5.7 Cross Border Power Trade Regulation, 2020

5.8 Cross Border Electricity Trade, 2021

5.9 Scheme for Supply of Round-The-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy

5.10 National Action Plan on Climate Change

5.11 Amendments in National Tariff Policy

5.12 Renewable Energy Certificates

5.13 Memorandum- "Make in India" for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products

5.14 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules

5.15 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy

5.16 National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects

5.17 Quality Control Manual for Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Systems and Solar PV Water Pumping Systems

5.18 Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM)

5.19 Green Energy Corridor

5.20 Interstate Transmission Network System (ISTS)-Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects

5.21 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges

5.22 Union Budget Allocation

5.23 National Hydrogen Mission

5.24 Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (PMSY)

5.25 Renewable Energy Auctions

5.26 Feed-in-Tariffs

5.27 Support for Renewable Energy, India

6 Renewable Energy Policy, Indonesia

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Policy Snapshot

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 National Energy Policy

6.5 New Tariff Regime for Renewables

6.6 Presidential Regulation 112

6.7 Indonesia Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL), 2021-2030

6.8 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018

6.9 Other Electricity Sector Regulations

6.10 Net-metering scheme

6.11 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property

6.12 Geothermal Law

6.13 Geothermal Fund

6.14 Other Fiscal Incentives

6.15 OJK Carbon Exchange Regulation

7 Renewable Energy Policy, Japan

7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

7.2 Policy Snapshot

7.3 Renewable Energy Targets

7.4 Basic Energy Plan until 2030

7.5 Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, 2021

7.6 Hydrogen Energy in Japan

7.7 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform

7.8 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)

7.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy

7.10 Renewable Energy Auctions

7.11 RE 100

7.12 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization

7.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan

7.14 Act No. 89 of 2018

7.15 Cool Earth-Innovative Energy Technology Program

8 Renewable Energy Policy, Kazakhstan

8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

8.2 Policy Snapshot

8.3 Renewable Energy Targets

8.4 Law on Electricity

8.5 Law on the Use of Renewable Energy Sources

8.6 Doctrine for Carbon Neutrality by 2060

8.7 Hydrogen Energy

8.8 Long-Term Development Strategy for the Period up to 2025

8.9 Renewable Energy Auctions

8.10 New Financing Framework by EBRD for Renewables

9 Renewable Energy Policy, Laos

9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

9.2 Policy Snapshot

9.3 Renewable Energy Targets

9.4 Renewable Energy Development Strategy

9.5 Hydrogen Energy

9.6 Law on Investment Promotion

9.7 National Green Growth Strategy to 2030

9.8 National Policy on Sustainable Hydropower Development

9.9 Nationally Determined Contribution

10 Renewable Energy Policy, Malaysia

10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

10.2 Policy Snapshot

10.3 Renewable Energy Targets

10.4 Electricity Supply Act 1990

10.5 Renewable Energy Act 2011

10.6 National Energy Policy (2022 - 2040)

10.7 Twelfth Malaysia Plan, 2021-2025

10.8 Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER)

10.9 National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR)

10.10 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

10.11 Net-Energy Metering (NEM)

10.12 National Renewable Energy Policy and Action Plan

10.13 Hydrogen Energy in Malaysia

10.14 Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Act 2011

10.15 Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (ECCA)

10.16 Green Technology Financing Scheme (GTFS)

10.17 Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE)

10.18 Competitive Bidding for Renewable Energy Projects - Auctions

10.19 Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE)

10.20 Corporate Green Power Programme

11 Renewable Energy Policy, Pakistan

11.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

11.2 Policy Snapshot

11.3 Renewable Energy Targets

11.4 Hydrogen Energy in Pakistan

11.5 Power Sector Reforms

11.6 Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy (AREP) 2019

11.7 National Power Policy, 2015

11.8 Provincial power policies

11.9 Direct Sale of Renewable Electricity to End Users

11.10 Feed-in Tariffs (FiT), Pakistan

11.11 Auctions

11.12 Net-metering

11.13 Sindh Solar Energy Program

11.14 Tax Exemptions

11.15 National Solar Energy Initiative

12 Renewable Energy Policy, Philippines

12.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

12.2 Policy Snapshot

12.3 Renewable Energy Targets

12.4 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)

12.5 Renewable Energy Act

12.6 Renewable Portfolio Standards

12.7 Green Energy Option Program (GEOP)

12.8 Net-Metering

12.9 Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP)

12.10 Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP)

12.11 Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for Power Supply Agreements

13 Renewable Energy Policy, South Korea

13.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

13.2 Policy Snapshot

13.3 Renewable Energy Targets

13.4 Green Growth Policy

13.5 New Deal 2.0

13.6 Tenth Basic Plan, 2024 - 2038

13.7 Third Energy Master Plan 2019-2040

13.8 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

13.9 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)

13.10 Fixed price contract bidding system

13.11 Korea Renewable Energy 3020 Plan

13.12 Auctions

13.13 Hydrogen Energy

13.14 Tax Audit Exemption

13.15 Mandatory Use of Renewable Energy for Public Buildings

13.16 K-RE100 Scheme

14 Renewable Energy Policy, Taiwan

14.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

14.2 Policy Snapshot

14.3 Renewable Energy Targets

14.4 The Electricity Act

14.5 Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA)

14.6 New Green Energy Revolution

14.7 National Energy Program

14.8 Green Finance Action Plan

14.9 Solar Power Programs

14.10 Wind Power Programs

14.11 Feed in Tariffs

14.12 Incentives for Renewable Energy Sources

14.13 Renewable Energy Auction

14.14 Other Programs and Initiatives

15 Renewable Energy Policy, Thailand

15.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

15.2 Policy Snapshot

15.3 Renewable Energy Targets

15.4 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB)

15.5 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (PDP2018)

15.6 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

15.7 National Energy Plan (NEP)

15.8 Feed-in-Tariffs

15.9 Solar photovoltaic (PV) scheme for local household rooftops, 2019-2028

15.10 Net metering scheme for residential PV

15.11 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment

15.12 Hydrogen energy in Thailand

15.13 Carbon Credit

16 Renewable Energy Policy, Vietnam

16.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

16.2 Policy Snapshot

16.3 Renewable Energy Targets

16.4 Introduction of Competition in Power Market

16.5 Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII)

16.6 Revised Power Development Plan VII (PDP VII)

16.7 Renewable Energy Development Strategy 2016-2030 with outlook until 2050 (REDS)

16.8 National Green Growth Strategy

16.9 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

16.10 Avoided Cost Tariff (AVCT) for small hydro.

16.11 Net Metering Scheme

16.12 Model Power Purchase Agreements

16.13 Direct Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA)

16.14 Local Provincial Rules for renewable energy development

16.15 Competitive Auction Mechanism

16.16 Other incentives for Renewable Power Projects

