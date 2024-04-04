France Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024, with Spotlight on Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Free, Canal+, La Poste Mobile France and Lycamobile France

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in France will decline at a CAGR of -0.7% during the 2023-2028 forecast period due to a decline in revenue from the fixed broadband, pay-TV, mobile voice, fixed voice, and mobile messaging segments. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a five-year CAGR of 3.1%, driven by the promotion of higher ARPU 5G plans, which complement the popularity of of data-hungry applications such as video streaming and online gaming.
Additionally, installment plans for purchasing smartphones and tablets used for these applications also drive up data usage. Fixed broadband revenue, on the other hand, will decline to reach $10.9 billion in 2028 due to subscription losses in cable internet and DSL as well as a decline in fixed broadband ARPU over the forecast period.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in France.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Key Highlights
- Overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in France will decline at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period 2023-2028.
- Postpaid services accounted for majority share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023 and will remain the dominant service category through to 2028, driven by increasing M2M/IoT subscriptions and operators promoting discounted device bundled plans with additional benefits.
- 4G was the leading mobile technology in 2023. However, 4G's subscription share will decline drastically during 2023-2028 forecast period due to subscriber migration to higher-speed 5G services.
Report Scope
- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of France's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying the Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in France's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.
- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in France's telecommunications markets.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in France.
Company Coverage:
- Orange S.A.
- SFR
- Bouygues Telecom
- Free
- Canal+
- La Poste Mobile France
- Lycamobile France
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Highlights
- Key takeaways
- Country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028 (revenue and penetration)
- Operating Environment
- Economic outlook (Population, GDP, CPI and Exchange rate)
- Country risk index (GCRI) Q3 2023
- Country risk analysis - France compared to Europe and the world
- Regulatory highlights and developments
- ESG highlights and developments
- Telecom Services Market Outlook
- Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028
- FX Impact on Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category
- Mobile Services
- Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type and Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028
- Data usage & traffic
- Mobile ARPU by payment type and Service revenue by type
- Fixed Services
- Fixed service penetration and subscription
- Voice telephony lines by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology
- Fixed ARPU and Service revenue by service type
- Pay-TV Services
- Pay-TV penetration and subscription
- Pay-TV ARPU by type and Service revenue
- Subscriptions market share by service area
- Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, Service offerings by service provider, 2023
- Company snapshot: Orange SA
- Company snapshot: SFR
- Company snapshot: Bouygues
- Company snapshot: Free
