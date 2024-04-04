Pharvaris to Present Deucrictibant Clinical Data at the CIIC Spring 2024 Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for presentation at the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC) Spring 2024 Conference, to be held from April 12-13, 2024, in Arlington, TX.



Presentation details:

Title: Early-Onset Response to the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Format: Digital Abstract Display Board

Date, time: Saturday, April 13, 11:00-11:20 a.m. CDT (12:00-12:20 p.m. EDT)

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: E-Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, April 13, 11:20 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT (12:20-1:00 p.m. EDT)

The posters and associated presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentation sessions at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

