Krystal Biotech to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research 2024 Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the Company will be presenting new preclinical data on local and systemic immune activation following intratumoral injection of the Company’s platform technology encoding murine interleukin-12 (IL-12) and interleukin-2 (IL-2), the species matched equivalent to the Company’s clinical-stage oncology product candidate KB707, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting being held from April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.



Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: An HSV-1-based vector for local delivery of IL-12 and IL-2 reshapes the immune landscape leading to tumor clearance and systemic immune surveillance

Presenter: Dana Previte, PhD

Session: Vector Systems, Oncolytic Virotherapy, and Gene Therapy

Date and Time: April 10, 2024 from 9:00AM to 12:30PM PT

Presentation Number: 7260

The poster will be available to conference attendees. Following the presentation, the poster will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s website .

About IL-2 and IL-12 and KB707

IL-2 and IL-12 are secreted cytokines with complementary functions promoting cell-mediated immunity in humans. Both IL-2 and IL-12 have been shown to elicit anti-tumor immune responses in preclinical models and in clinical settings and have been extensively studied for their potential in cancer immunotherapy. Despite promising signs of efficacy, it has proven difficult to effectively harness IL-2 and IL-12 for therapeutic benefit, as systemic administration is often poorly tolerated, and their inherently short half-lives necessitate high dose levels and extremely frequent dose intervals. KB707 is a modified HSV-1 vector designed to deliver genes encoding both human IL-12 and IL-2 directly to a patient’s tumor(s) and promote systemic immune-mediated tumor clearance. KB707 targets solid tumors that are accessible via intratumoral injection or inhalation.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).



