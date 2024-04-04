Augmedix and SADA Forge Partnership to Scale Ambient Documentation and Structured Data Products to Health Systems Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, today announced its go-to-market partnership with SADA , an Insight company, a leading cloud business and technology consultancy. The collaboration is focused on leveraging the companies’ combined technology expertise and expanding their reach to provide greater product and service value to health systems seeking high-quality ambient documentation and structured data products.



"We are thrilled to join forces with SADA, to partner with an organization that has a nationwide reach to health systems, and also to leverage their prowess in frontier cloud infrastructure technology, machine learning, integrations, and implementations,” said Ian Shakil, founder, director, and chief strategy officer of Augmedix. “Together, we can accelerate efforts to bring ambient medical documentation and data solutions to benefit more patients and clinicians.”

SADA provides cloud, data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and intelligent edge solutions and services. It is also a service partner for Google Cloud with 10 specializations, including security, infrastructure, cloud migration, data analytics, application development, location-based services, and machine learning. SADA offers unique expertise in frontier Google Cloud Platform (GCP) integrations, focusing on generative AI models, especially MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for healthcare industry use cases.

"SADA is proud to have provided Augmedix with technical services for many years,” said Michael Ames, managing director of Healthcare and Life Sciences Professional Services. “Now, as part of Insight, we are excited to embark on a new phase of partnership, bringing together our expertise in data and analytics, Insight’s vast reach in the healthcare industry, and Augmedix’s cutting-edge technology to accelerate scalable enterprise adoption for Augmedix. Our combined entities’ reach and capabilities will empower us to advance Augmedix’s products beyond core charting. This partnership represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare and cloud technology."

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner across several product and engagement models, SADA has deep engineering capabilities across the entire Google Cloud stack and specializes in Google Cloud priority workloads. The go-to-market partnership enables SADA to closely work on reference architecture with Google Cloud and Augmedix, further accelerating Augmedix’s positioning as an innovation partner.

"Augmedix's partnership with SADA will help bring ambient documentation to more healthcare organizations around the country," said Amy Waldron, global director of Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "Importantly, this work will help improve how medical data is captured, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately improving patient care. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering organizations like Augmedix and SADA to drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry."

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

About SADA, an Insight Company

SADA, An Insight company, is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 6x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. SADA has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .

