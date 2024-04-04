How Many Canadians Really Know The Status of Canadian Landfills This Earth Month?

Toronto, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April is Earth Month in Canada.

Earth month is a time when Canadians are asked to revisit their daily waste inducing behaviors, where right now garbage is whisked away and not spoken about. Canadians produce a staggering amount of waste each year, with the total reaching approximately 31 million Tons.



“The traditional method of dumping waste in landfills can no longer be the only solution.

We also send a majority of our waste to be placed in landfills in Michigan. This is not a

long-term solution because if Americans said no more crossing garbage over to

Michigan, in Ontario for example, we would have no more garbage capacity by 2028,”

says Simar Bedi, Founder of, Sol Recycle.



“Modern technology allows us to reverse the effects of landfills. Instead of continually

filling up landfills, we can now work on reducing the waste by sorting our products,

choosing different materials and being conscious of our role in the grand scheme of it

all, plus pushing our decision makers to look at garbage as recyclables.” Bedi

adds. “Education is key; it is crucial Canadians understand why we need to be utilizing

modern technology and how it can be implemented”.



The Technology used by Sol Recycling is like non-other in its class. Of all waste in

Canada, currently 7-9% gets recycled. It should be handled as: 80% of all trash gets

recycled with the 20% remaining that cannot be recycled in the Sol Recycling method

would go through the Synergy Conversion process which would include Solid Waste,

Medical Waste, Mixed Plastics and Textiles.



https://fashiontakesaction.com In a report published May 2021, it was estimated that

500,000 tones of post-consumer clothing end up in Canada’s landfills each year. Bedi

says; “we need to have a conversation that involves Recycling experts. This is a time

where consumerism has reached its peak, especially with fast fashion and we need a

cohesive strategy to manage and reverse landfills, which is now possible only if we look

at things from a recycling perspective, not a waste perspective”.



Sol Recycling is owned by Simar Bedi and the corporation is based in Mississauga

Ontario. In 2024 they celebrated their tenth year in the business of recycling. They

recycle two NFL football fields of trash out of landfills every month. For the 10th year

celebration it is estimated that the company has managed to recycle 240,000 tons of

waste from Canadian landfills.

Simar Bedi was seen on CHCH Hamilton talking about recycling best practices here:

https://www.chch.com/recycling-tips-to-minimize-the-impact-in-landfills-ahead-of-global-recycle-day/

Listen to Simar Bedi interview about this on Talk640 Radio with host Ben Mulroney

here: https://www.chch.com/the-first-black-experience-pavillion-comes-to-restaurants-canada-show-in-toronto/

Contact us for interviews with Simar Bedi founder of Sol Recycling via Niki Inc PR:

Email: niki@nikiinc.ca