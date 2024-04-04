HEALWELL AI’s Pentavere Achieves Validation of Generative AI for Preventative Care Through Landmark Publication

Pentavere has published industry’s first peer-reviewed paper utilizing AI and large language models (or LLMs) to identify rare lung cancer patients.



Industry applications may include Real World Evidence generation, identification of areas of unmet clinical need and optimization of cancer therapy and care pathways.

Pentavere is an AI-powered patient identification company and this validated instance of identifying cancer patients using LLMs for preventative care purposes puts HEALWELL in a select group of companies globally with such capabilities.



TORONTO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Pentavere Research Group (“Pentavere”) has achieved a significant milestone with the publication of a paper validating the use of generative AI to identify rare lung cancer patients. The paper, titled "Real-world Outcomes of Patients with Advanced Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Canada Using Data Extracted by Large Language Model-Based Artificial Intelligence"(1) marks an important moment in the application of AI in precision oncology. This landmark publication is industry’s first peer-reviewed paper utilizing AI and large language models to identify rare lung cancer patients using real world electronic health record data, supporting precision oncology efforts, and it showcases HEALWELL’s leadership position in developing AI technology applications in healthcare.

Aaron Leibtag, CEO of Pentavere, commented, “Pentavere is pushing the boundaries of innovation in healthcare and leveraging AI to address the most pressing challenges facing patients and healthcare providers. We have harnessed this capability into very productive work with world leading pharma and cancer centers to help optimize patient care in lung cancer. We’ve developed best in class AI that is core to our mission of preventative care. This paper highlights our ability to use generative AI in the real world to unlock key clinical and commercial value."

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, added, "We are immensely proud of the Pentavere team, and the innovative research showcased in this publication. This milestone validates the power of fine-tuned generative AI to drive meaningful insights and transform patient care. This pioneering research will set a new standard for the utilization of advanced technology in healthcare. We remain committed to leveraging AI to improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

As evidenced in the paper, through the innovative use of AI and large language models, Pentavere has successfully extracted one of the largest population cohorts of advanced rare EGFRexon20 lung cancer patients for use as Real World Evidence. This dataset has provided valuable insights into unmet patient needs, to support more effective cancer treatments.

Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine coauthored this paper to support scientific research and improve patient care. Globally recognized clinical oncologists from Princess Margaret Cancer Centre are also authors on this paper and are using this data to enhance the quality of cancer care for their patients.

The ability to analyze the large amounts of unstructured clinical documentation within the electronic health record at scale using generative AI has opened new avenues for improving patient outcomes and advancing precision medicine initiatives.

Footnote:

(1) Moulson R, Law J, Sacher A, Liu G, Shepherd FA, Bradbury P, Eng L, Iczkovitz S, Abbie E, Elia-Pacitti J, et al. Real-World Outcomes of Patients with Advanced Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Canada Using Data Extracted by Large Language Model-Based Artificial Intelligence. Current Oncology. 2024; 31(4):1947-1960. https://doi.org/10.3390/curroncol31040146



Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN™, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration. For more information, visit: http://pentavere.ai/

