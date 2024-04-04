Global False Eyelashes Market is Projected to Hit US$ 3.13 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the revised study by Fact.MR, the global false eyelashes market size is estimated at US$ 1.6 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

Enhanced beauty through makeup, cosmetics, and various beauty products has always been a thing. Evolving fashion trends promoted by beauty experts on social media platforms are also playing a part and driving the sales of makeup products.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=291

On the flip side, unfortunate eye injuries and infections are restraining market growth. Intense competition among local players is prompting them to develop increasingly effective false eyelashes, which is resulting in enhanced consumer attention.

In 2021, Revlon Inc., a United States-based company, launched the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset collection for customers in Houston.

Increasing partnerships between companies are also projected to contribute to market growth during the forecasted period.

Key Segments of False Eyelashes Market Research Report

By Product By Raw Material By Region Regular

Colored

Individual

Decorative

Accent Human Hair

Synthetic Hair

Fur

Feathers

Metal North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global false eyelashes market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

Worldwide sales of false eyelashes are estimated at US$ 1.6 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 3.13 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Regular false eyelashes are estimated to account for 24.6% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.

Handmade false eyelash sales are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

China accounts for 48.9% of the false eyelashes market share in East Asia in 2024.

The United States accounts for 44.5% market share in North America in 2024.

“Risk of eye injuries is restricting consumers from incorporating eye beauty products in their fashion routines. Nevertheless, evolving fashion trends and effective social media promotion are fueling sales of false eyelashes worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Key false eyelash producers are LVMH, Miranda Lashes Inc., SY Lashes, Kiss Products Inc., and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Companies are increasingly partnering with established market players to forge a solid stance in the market with the ultimate aim of claiming a leading market share.

In 2021, Glamnetic, a beauty product manufacturer in the United States, introduced the Glamnetic Birthday 2.0 collection, which includes two-sided eyeliners and a massive lineup of eyelashes.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3.13 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 317 Tables No. of Figures 105 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=291

The Dynamics of the False Eyelashes Market

Recent analysis by Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, reveals that East Asia is poised to secure a substantial 23.1% share of the global market by 2034. False eyelash manufacturers worldwide are actively partnering with diverse market players to fortify their positions in this burgeoning industry.

In the United States, the false eyelashes market is experiencing robust growth fueled by increasing beauty consciousness and a burgeoning desire for enhanced aesthetics. Influencer and celebrity culture, which often showcases captivating eye makeup looks, are pivotal in shaping beauty trends. Moreover, advancements in production techniques and the diversification of product offerings are further propelling market expansion.

The rising presence of women in the workforce, coupled with their heightened disposable income and purchasing power, is also contributing significantly to market growth. Social media platforms have emerged as influential platforms shaping beauty trends, amplifying the demand for makeup products globally.

China emerges as a dominant force in the false eyelashes market within East Asia, capturing an impressive 48.9% market share. Several factors are driving this growth trajectory, including the booming beauty industry and increasing consumer awareness about grooming products. Consequently, there's been a surge in false eyelash production in China, posing a challenge to international brands seeking market penetration.

Cosmetic companies are strategically collaborating with fashion celebrities to launch premium eyelash products, thereby fueling market growth. Social media influencers play a pivotal role in product promotion and brand building, leveraging the country's vast consumer base for beauty and grooming products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the false eyelashes market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (regular, colored, individual, decorative, accent), raw material (human hair, synthetic hair, fur, feathers, metal), sales channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, health & beauty retailers, e-Commerce), and technology (handmade, semi-handmade, machine-made), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Hair Styling Products Market : Global consumption of hair styling products is currently valued at around US$ 22.37 billion and is anticipated to increase at a steady CAGR of 5.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 37.13 billion by the end of 2032.

Hair Care Appliance Market : The global hair care appliance market is projected to expand at a 5.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. As a result, worldwide sales are expected to increase from US$ 3.85 billion in 2024 to US$ 6.76 billion by 2034.

Beauty Device Market : The global beauty device market size is estimated at US$ 34.45 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 107.95 billion by 2034-end, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 12.1% between 2024 and 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.