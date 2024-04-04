Food Service Equipment Global Strategic Report 2024: Market to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2030 - IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry, Smart Ovens and Cook & Hold Ovens to Make Gains

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Service Equipment Market to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Food Service Equipment estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an overview and outlook of the Food Service Equipment market, detailing its segmentation by product segment and end-use. It highlights the rapid growth expected in Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs as an end-use segment.







Cooking Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Storage & Handling Equipment segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

Regional analysis reveals the United States as the largest region in the market, with developed and developing regions accounting for significant revenues. The report ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, with China leading the growth trajectory. Additionally, the competitive scenario, recent market activity, advancements by innovators, and key global brands are discussed, along with the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and their respective market presence categories.



The Food Service Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Service Equipment: An Overview and Outlook

World Food Service Equipment Market by Product Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment, and Other Products

Analysis by End-Use: Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs to Exhibit Fastest Growth

World Food Service Equipment Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: United States Represents the Largest Region

World Food Service Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Food Service Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Advancements by Innovators

Select Global Brands

Food Service Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foodservice Industry Trends with Potential Influence on Equipment Market

Compact & Customizable Equipment in Demand

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Become More Relevant

Equipment with Training Features

Emergence of Single-Service Coffee Brewers & Display Cases

Innovative Touchless Options

Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Drives Demand

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive the Demand

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery for 2017 and 2020

The Online Food Delivery Edge

Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services

Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction

Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry

Kitchen Display Systems Come to the Fore

Smart Ovens and Cook & Hold Ovens to Make Gains

Common Problems Associated with Food Grade Equipment

