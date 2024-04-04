Carbon Disulfide Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $210.4 Million by 2030 - Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales and Numerous Innovative Applications to Drive Long Term Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Disulfide - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Carbon Disulfide Market to Reach $210.4 Million by 2030



The global market for Carbon Disulfide estimated at US$164.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$210.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides insights into the competitive scenario of the Carbon Disulfide market, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 and their competitive market presence categorization. It offers an overview of the market prospects and outlook, identifying drivers and restraints influencing market growth.





Key contributing segments of the Carbon Disulfide market are analyzed, along with a regional analysis highlighting its occurrence, production, and industrial uses. Additionally, the report introduces Carbon Disulfide as a crucial building block for various chemicals and products, emphasizing its significance in industrial applications.



Textile, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$65.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Industrial end-use segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Carbon Disulfide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $164.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $210.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

Carbon Disulfide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Drivers & Restraints

Key Contributing Segments of Carbon Disulfide Market

Regional Analysis

An Introduction to Carbon Disulfide

Carbon Disulfide: A Crucial Building Block of Numerous Chemicals & Products

Occurrence, Production & Industrial Uses

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Applications to Drive Long Term Growth into Carbon Disulphide Market

Sulfur Dyes: Textile Industry Influences Demand Dynamics

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit in the Pandemic

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market

The Need to Lower CS2 Content in Petrochemicals

The Role of CS2 in Petrochemical Grade Naphtha

The Naphtha Steam Cracking Process

Solvent Usage in Food Processing and Packaging Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Paints Thinners & Removers: Major End-Uses for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern

With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand for Solvents Remains Affected

Demand for Rubber, Key Application of Carbon Sulfide, Comes Under Stress During the Pandemic

Health Risks with Rayon & Rubber Production

Tire Cord, an Important & Interesting Part of the Tire With Equally Interesting Market Dynamics

Stable Long-Term Outlook for Tires to Benefit Demand for Tire Cord and Carbon Sulfide

Global Tire Demand (In Million Units) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Carbon Sulfide

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000-2025

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Select Research & Development Initiatives

HFIPS Researchers Announce New Discovery Related to Non--molecular Carbon Disulfide

Research for New Green Sulfur Fertilizer

Research Shows CS2 Absorption During Xanthate Reagent Mixing

Research Team Develop New Method to Measure Decomposition

Issues & Challenges

Health Hazards from Occupational Exposure to Carbon Disulfide: The Flipside

Health Implications of Carbon Disulfide

Carbon Disulfide Emissions

