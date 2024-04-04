Carbon Disulfide Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $210.4 Million by 2030 - Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales and Numerous Innovative Applications to Drive Long Term Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Disulfide - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Carbon Disulfide Market to Reach $210.4 Million by 2030
The global market for Carbon Disulfide estimated at US$164.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$210.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The report provides insights into the competitive scenario of the Carbon Disulfide market, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 and their competitive market presence categorization. It offers an overview of the market prospects and outlook, identifying drivers and restraints influencing market growth.
Key contributing segments of the Carbon Disulfide market are analyzed, along with a regional analysis highlighting its occurrence, production, and industrial uses. Additionally, the report introduces Carbon Disulfide as a crucial building block for various chemicals and products, emphasizing its significance in industrial applications.
Textile, one of the end-use segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$65.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Industrial end-use segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Carbon Disulfide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|298
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$164.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$210.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Scenario
- Carbon Disulfide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Drivers & Restraints
- Key Contributing Segments of Carbon Disulfide Market
- Regional Analysis
- An Introduction to Carbon Disulfide
- Carbon Disulfide: A Crucial Building Block of Numerous Chemicals & Products
- Occurrence, Production & Industrial Uses
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Numerous Applications to Drive Long Term Growth into Carbon Disulphide Market
- Sulfur Dyes: Textile Industry Influences Demand Dynamics
- Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit in the Pandemic
- Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market
- The Need to Lower CS2 Content in Petrochemicals
- The Role of CS2 in Petrochemical Grade Naphtha
- The Naphtha Steam Cracking Process
- Solvent Usage in Food Processing and Packaging Sector
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Paints Thinners & Removers: Major End-Uses for Solvents
- Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern
- With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand for Solvents Remains Affected
- Demand for Rubber, Key Application of Carbon Sulfide, Comes Under Stress During the Pandemic
- Health Risks with Rayon & Rubber Production
- Tire Cord, an Important & Interesting Part of the Tire With Equally Interesting Market Dynamics
- Stable Long-Term Outlook for Tires to Benefit Demand for Tire Cord and Carbon Sulfide
- Global Tire Demand (In Million Units) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Carbon Sulfide
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000-2025
- Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- Select Research & Development Initiatives
- HFIPS Researchers Announce New Discovery Related to Non--molecular Carbon Disulfide
- Research for New Green Sulfur Fertilizer
- Research Shows CS2 Absorption During Xanthate Reagent Mixing
- Research Team Develop New Method to Measure Decomposition
- Issues & Challenges
- Health Hazards from Occupational Exposure to Carbon Disulfide: The Flipside
- Health Implications of Carbon Disulfide
- Carbon Disulfide Emissions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 54 Featured)
- Barentz North America
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Arkema Group
- American Elements
- Adisseo France SAS
- GFS Chemicals, Inc.
- Alfa Aesar
- Chemtrade Logistics
- Century Rayon Ltd.
- Central Drug House (P) Ltd.
- GASTEC Corporation
- BOC Sciences
- Eurisotop
- East India Chemicals International
- Beantown Chemical Corporation (BTC)
