Norway Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027: Poland Exports Highest Number of Cigarettes to Norway

The Norwegian cigarettes category is expected to register a positive value CAGR over 2022-27. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands are the top three companies in the Norway cigarettes category.
Key Highlights
- Per capita consumption of cigarettes was lower in Norway than both the global and regional levels in 2022
- Imports of cigarettes in Norway registered a significant decrease in 2022
- Poland exports highest number of cigarettes to Norway
- Convenience Stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category
- British American Tobacco Limited was the leading company in the cigarettes category
Report Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cigarettes category in Norway, as part of the publisher's global coverage of the category. It includes analysis on the following:
- Market Context: The report provides comparative analysis of the value shares of Norway in the Western Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Norway is also compared with the Western Europe and global levels.
- Market Size and Structure: The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides analysis for cigarettes by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under cigarettes category for the period 2017-27.
- Production and Trade: It covers production, imports, and exports of the country in the cigarettes category.
- Taxation and Prices: It covers taxation and prices in the country and effects in the cigarettes category.
- Retail Distribution: It analyzes the leading distribution channels at category level in 2022. The consumer reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, tobacco specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.
- Manufacturers and Brands: The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share.
- Smoking Population: The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in Norway.
- Operating Constraints: The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in Norway.
- Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category.
- Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in Norway, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.
- Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel and company data is of 2022.
Company Coverage:
- British American Tobacco
- Philip Morris International
- Imperial Brands
- Japan Tobacco
Key Topics Covered:
Report scope
Part 1: Introduction
- Executive Summary
Part 2: Market Context
- Value growth analysis by region
- PCC and PCE of Norway compared to global and Western Europe markets
Part 3: Market Size and Structure
- Market size analysis
- Market size analysis - category: cigarettes
- Segment analysis : cigarettes
- Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes
Part 4: Production and Trade
- Production - cigarettes
- Imports - cigarettes
- Exports - cigarettes
Part 5: Taxation and Pricing
- Taxation - cigarettes
- Retail prices - cigarettes
Part 6: Retail Distribution
- Channel share analysis - cigarettes
Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands
- Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes
- Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes
Part 8: Smoking Population
- Smoking population, by gender
Part 9: Operating Constraints
Part 10: Prospects and Forecasts
- Cigarettes growth analysis
Part 11: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP growth and inflation
- Population growth
- Labor market trend
- Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends
- Norway risk index (GCRI) 2022
- Norway risk analysis - compared to global and Western Europe markets
