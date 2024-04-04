Avant Technologies Engages Wired4Tech for the Development of a Nationwide Low Latency Supercompute Grid

LAS VEGAS, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in distributed submerged infrastructure solutions, announces its engagement with Wired4Tech, a boutique consulting firm with a specialized division in advanced transmission technologies. This collaboration heralds the creation of a nationwide low latency supercompute grid aimed at enhancing research applications.



The new infrastructure, poised to support speeds up to XDR natively across the nation, represents a significant advancement in data transmission and computational research. This initiative is expected to drastically improve the efficiency and capabilities of researchers, scientists, and academics across a variety of fields, driving forward scientific discovery and innovation.

"Engaging Wired4Tech's advanced transmission technologies division is a critical move for Avant Technologies, reflecting our dedication to technological innovation and our aim to empower the research community with superior capabilities," stated Paul Averill, COO of Avant Technologies. "This initiative is set to deliver a supercompute grid that will transform data processing and analysis on a national scale."

The project's first phase will see the development of an urban transmission ring, set to launch in Q4 of 2024. This phase is designed to showcase the infrastructure's capacity for high-speed, low latency data transmission, setting the stage for a comprehensive nationwide rollout.

Anticipated to revolutionize the research landscape, this project will enable the execution of more complex computational tasks with greater efficiency. It will accelerate advancements across numerous fields, including climate science, pharmaceutical research, artificial intelligence, and more, marking a new era of progress and exploration.

Avant Technologies and Wired4Tech are proud to spearhead this groundbreaking project, underlining their commitment to technological excellence and the advancement of scientific research.

About Wired4Tech

Wired4Tech, a boutique consulting firm, boasts a specialized division focused on advanced transmission technologies. Renowned for developing high-performance, low latency networks, Wired4Tech is a preferred partner for organizations seeking to excel in data communication.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies leads the way in providing distributed submerged infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Avant Technologies addresses the complex challenges of the digital era with cutting-edge solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.