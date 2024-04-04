LifeQuest’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Receives an Order for a 30m3/Day (7,900 Gallons/Day) Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant From a Hospital in India

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (OTC MARKETS: LQWC) is focused on innovative, decentralized, scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BioPipe India Private Limited, the Company is concurrently pursuing both industrial (ETP) and sewage wastewater treatment (STP) markets.

Prathamesh Jadhav, the COO of BioPipe India Private Limited, stated that “BioPipe has secured an order from a hospital. The Hospital has acquired a large parcel of land where they will be building a new Hospital along with a future Medical College. The development of the Hospital is in 3 phases. Each phase will have a 30m3/day BioPipe decentralized sewage wastewater treatment system. We have started procurement for the first plant. India is beginning to adopt decentralized sewage treatment systems and over the last 3 years we have been working to establish a foothold in the decentralized wastewater treatment market for hospitals. BioPipe stands out against competition in terms of space and energy savings, no odor, no sludge and the quality of treated wastewater. The small footprint of the Biopipe STP allowed the hospital to free up space to accommodate other utility systems in the allotted area.”

Enes Kutluca, the CEO of BioPipe Global Corp, stated that “it has been observed that the intrinsic toxicity of hospital effluents could be 5 to 15 times more than an urban effluent. Hospital sewage/wastewater can contaminate surface and groundwater with a variety of potentially harmful substances, posing significant risks to people and the environment. Hospital sewage wastewater treatment is therefore essential. BioPipe systems is the best suited sewage treatment plant for hospitals in urban settings where onsite treatment is the only option.”

About LifeQuest & BioPipe

LifeQuest offers effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. BioPipe has developed a patented, 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution available through our joint venture is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) and other onsite industrial wastewater treatment systems.

www.lifequestcorp.com

https://www.biopipe.co/

Phone: 646-201-5242