Global Chia Seeds Market Size To Worth USD 1960 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 7.10%

New York, United States, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chia Seeds Market Size is to Grow from USD 987 Million in 2023 to USD 1960 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3899

Chia seeds are tiny, nutrient-dense seeds derived from the saliva hispanica plant that is native to Central and South America. Furthermore, it contains unique medical properties, including high quantities of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and a variety of minerals and vitamins. These seeds promote healthy metabolism by decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The seeds prevent wrinkles on the skin, strengthen muscles and bones, and prevent free radicals from invading body cells. Furthermore, its numerous health benefits, it has become quite popular in the dietary drink, skincare, and nutraceutical markets. Professional athletes are the primary consumers of nutritional supplements, protein snacks, and natural components in the food and beverage market, where chia seeds are in high demand because they are not only organic but also gluten-free vegan, which raises awareness about chia seeds among athletes. These chia seed products have great practical and nutritional value, with plentiful PUFAs, dietary fiber, protein, and bioactive elements. The market is significantly influenced by these natural, functional, and health-related product attributes that meet customer desires. However, stringent regulatory requirements governing the usage of food components to safeguard consumer safety are projected to hamper market growth throughout the projection period. Furthermore, a lack of awareness of the health benefits of chia seeds in certain emerging or poor countries can hinder the global chia seed market's expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Chia Seeds Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Organic, Conventional), By Product Type (Brown Chia Seeds, White Chia Seeds, Black Chia Seeds), By Application (Personal Care Products & Cosmetics, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Food & Beverages, Nutritional & Dietary Supplements), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3899

The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global chia seeds market during the forecast period.

Based on nature, the global chia seeds market is divided into organic and conventional. Among these, the organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global chia seeds market during the forecast period. The growing demand for naturally derived and non-GMO goods in the food and beverage industry is driving the expansion of this market. Chia seeds contain fiber, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. The increased demand for plant-based omega-3 alternatives is boosting revenues of organic chia seeds.

The black chia seed segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global chia seeds market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global chia seeds market is divided into brown chia seeds, white chia seeds, and black chia seeds. Among these, the black chia seed segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global chia seeds market during the forecast period. Because of their high Omega-3 content, black chia seeds are included in many dietary fiber and protein snacks. As a result, some consumers choose to use these black chia seeds in smoothies and juices, as well as blend them into yogurt or sprinkle them over salads. In addition, the growing acceptance of chia seeds as a superfood due to their nutritional content is a significant driver of market growth.

The food and beverages segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global chia seeds market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global chia seeds market is divided into personal care products & cosmetics, animal feed & pet food, food & beverages, and nutritional & dietary supplements. Among these, the food and beverages segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global chia seeds market during the forecast period. The rising usage of chia seeds in sweets, nut mixes, and breakfast cereals could drive segment development in the coming years. The product's rising use in foods and beverages can be attributed to its ability to manage the glucose ratio in the blood, hence decreasing heart disease and metabolic processes within the human body.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3899

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global chia seeds market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global chia seeds market over the forecast period. Seeds are increasingly being used in health and dietary trends in the United States, including snacks, energy drinks, and cereal granules. To increase the size of their market, chia seed merchants are aggressively establishing educational marketing programs that include in-store presentations around the country, significant investments in point-of-sale displays, and offering consumers with a receipt for evaluation for each batch of chia. All of those variables are expected to support the market's development. Vegan dietary restrictions, a social lifestyle, health awareness, and a tendency to convert from junk food to nutritious snacks are all driving the demand for chia seeds in North America. According to the American Heart Association, eating omega-3-rich foods and oils daily can help avoid heart disease. Plant sources of omega-3 EFAs, such as chia seeds, are gaining popularity due to their ease of incorporation into affordable and useful diets, as well as their neutral flavor. Chia seeds are marketed as superfoods in the United States; thus, most retailers mention vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant content on their packets to attract customers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Chia Seeds Market Benexia, Nutiva Inc., Garden of Life, Mamma Chia, Glanbia Nutritionals, Salba Smart Natural Products, Spectrum Organics Products LLC among others, Navitas Organics, Sesajal SA De CV, Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.), Chia Bia Slovakia s.r.o., The Chia Co., Vega Produce LLC., CHOSEN FOODS INC, Now Health Group Inc., Naturkost Übelhör GmbH & Co. KG, AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.), and Other Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3899

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Gestalt Brand Lab finished a thorough re-branding project for the leading innovator in the chia category, revamping the iconic Mamma Chia 'Goddess' figure, modernizing the color scheme, and designing fresh packaging for all Chia Seeds, Chia Beverages, and Chia Squeeze pouches.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global digital evidence management market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

US Cultured Meat Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and US Cultured Meat Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

Global Egg Powder Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Egg Yolk Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Egg Albumen Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Business to Business, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Sales Channel), By End Use (Bakery, Sauces, Dressings & Mixes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flavor Blends, Fragrance Blends, Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals), By End User (Food & Beverages, Toiletries & Cleaners, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wet Food, Dry Food, Treats & Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter