Pixalate Releases Global Q4 2023 CTV FAST Apps Rankings & Traffic Analysis Report for Amazon Fire TV: 66% Higher Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate on Non-FAST Apps

LONDON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Global Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Rankings and Traffic Analysis Report for Amazon Fire TV . Pixalate also published Roku , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV versions of the report.





To compile these reports, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 6+ billion open programmatic advertising transactions across 13k+ CTV Bundle IDs, which map to 6k+ unique CTV apps. The research uncovers the programmatic advertising insights of FAST apps - including ad spend trends, invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud), and top-grossing FAST apps - across Amazon Fire TV devices in Q4 2023.





Key Report Takeaways

24% of the global open programmatic ad spend on Amazon Fire TV is directed towards FAST apps, representing a 36% YoY decline

IVT rates for non-FAST apps on Amazon Fire TV are 66% higher than those for FAST apps



“The trend of ‘cutting the cord’ has surged in recent years, resulting in a plethora of streaming services,” said Amit Shetty, VP of Product at Pixalate. “This surge has evoked a sentiment akin to the rising costs reminiscent of traditional cable bundles. FAST apps appear to be thriving in response to this sentiment, providing users with free (albeit ad-supported) video streaming services.”





Top-Grossing FAST Apps on Amazon Fire TV in Q4 2023

What are FAST Apps?

FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) apps offer viewers access to "linear" video content presented in a channel-based format without the burden of subscription fees. Unlike streaming platforms that rely on viewer subscriptions, the FAST apps model is sustained by advertising revenue providing users with free, ad-supported video streaming services.





The adoption of FAST apps markedly increased during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising costs of subscription-based streaming platforms have continued the growth of the FAST app user base, making this model attractive to advertisers seeking to reach diverse audiences.

According to Pixalate’s research, FAST apps now account for 17% of the total global open programmatic ad spend on CTV devices.

