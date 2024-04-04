DRYWORLD Partners with Mode Basketball Camp in Ghana

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR), a premium performance sports brand, is pleased to announce that it will continue its partnership with Mode Basketball camp for a second consecutive year. The camp will be led by Maxwell Amoafo, a professional basketball player in the Spanish EBA with Cotto Cordoba, a DRYWORLD Athlete, and co-founder of the camp along with Canadian entrepreneur, Rebecca May.



The Mode Basketball camp, held at the University of Ghana, is a premier summer day camp for 100 of the most talented young players in Ghana. A standout aspect of the camp is its emphasis on cultivating modern athletes’ skills and teaching effective ways of communicating with coaches to get scouted to play high school, college and professional basketball in North America and Europe. The camp is entering its second season.

Maxwell, also known as “Mode,” is from Accra Ghana and was scouted to play basketball in Canada at the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. Standing at 6 foot 7in, Mode was the star of the show many nights throughout his five seasons with the Huskies.

“Building successful partnerships with exceptional athletes will remain a focus point for Mode camp as we grow partnerships across North America and give these kids the opportunities they strive for,” Amoafo said. “Connecting with DRYWORLD gives us a chance to share our work and message across the globe while representing a remarkable athletic brand.”

“These athletes have outstanding skills and ambitious goals, and they appreciate the opportunity to learn anything put in front of them,” commented camp co-founder Rebecca May. “They have a great attitude, no matter what the weather, and we look forward to another fantastic camp, thanks to DRYWORLD.”

The coaching staff at Mode Basketball Camp includes a mix of seasoned coaches and former players who share a genuine passion for the sport. They provide individual feedback and guidance, helping the campers refine their techniques and strategies. The staff’s mission is to get campers ready to play ball overseas.

“It is an honor to support the Mode Basketball Camp for a second year,” added DRYWORLD Director of Global Business Development Stevens Kadiebwe. “Our focus at DRYWORLD is to support athletes journeys. Through Mode we are facilitating opportunities for these young athletes to play high school, and Division 1 ball in the United States through the connections we’ve made with our NIL investments.”

To learn more about the Mode basketball camp, please visit: https://modebasketball.ca/camps

Support the Mode basketball camp by ordering merchandise here!

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

