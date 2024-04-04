Exela Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Results

2023 revenue of $1,064.1 million, down 1.2% year-over-year

Gross margin of 21.7% in 2023 vs 18.5% in 2022

Operating profit of $8.1 million, up $236.8 million due to increased gross margin, lower SG&A and no impairments in 2023 versus 2022

Net loss of $124.4 million ($125.1 attributable to Exela Technologies Inc), an improvement of $291.4 million year-over-year

Certain of the Company’s subsidiaries issued approximately $764.8 million of aggregate principal amount of new notes in exchange for $956.0 million of aggregate principal amount of existing 2026 notes in 2023

IRVING, Texas, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

“2023 was a challenging year with focus on stabilizing revenues and recovering from the effects of our network outage in 2022. We made significant improvement to our balance sheet, eliminating current liabilities, and reducing our overall debt and interest expense under a difficult macro environment and uncertain outlook. We maintained our focus on cost management and leveraging automation, and have 2023 initiatives in process continuing into 2024 to achieve our margin improvement goals. Late in the year, we made investments to position the Company for future growth by entering into cyber security, data modernization, cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Service, in addition to previously announced investments in FAO and data science. We completed the public listing on Nasdaq of XBP Europe, our European business. We also made significant investments in people. We improved gross margins and operating income, however we did not accomplish all of our goals in 2023 and have room to grow,” said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela Technologies.

Full Year Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for 2023 was $1,064.1 million, a decline of 1.2% compared to $1,077.2 million in 2022 Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions segment was $732.3 million, a decline of 4.3% year-over-year Healthcare Solutions generated $251.4 million, a 5.0% increase year-over-year Legal and Loss Prevention Services generated $80.4 million in revenue, a 10.6% increase year-over-year

Revenue for 2023 was $1,064.1 million, a decline of 1.2% compared to $1,077.2 million in 2022 Operating profit: Operating profit in 2023 was $8.0 million, up $236.8 million compared with an operating loss of $228.8 million in 2022. Higher gross margin from technology advancements, lower SG&A with reductions in professional services and facility expenses, and a lack of goodwill impairment contributed to the profit improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Operating profit in 2023 was $8.0 million, up $236.8 million compared with an operating loss of $228.8 million in 2022. Higher gross margin from technology advancements, lower SG&A with reductions in professional services and facility expenses, and a lack of goodwill impairment contributed to the profit improvement on a year-over-year basis. Net Loss: Net loss for 2023 was $124.4 million ($125.1 attributable to Exela Technologies Inc), an improvement of $291.4 million compared with a net loss of $415.6 million in 2022. The year over year decrease was materially driven by improvements in operating profit, lower interest expense and a gain on debt modification and extinguishment costs relative 2022.

Net loss for 2023 was $124.4 million ($125.1 attributable to Exela Technologies Inc), an improvement of $291.4 million compared with a net loss of $415.6 million in 2022. The year over year decrease was materially driven by improvements in operating profit, lower interest expense and a gain on debt modification and extinguishment costs relative 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (1) : Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $60.0 million compared to $56.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 was 5.6%, an increase of 30 basis points from 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $60.0 million compared to $56.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 was 5.6%, an increase of 30 basis points from 2022. Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for 2023 were 1.1% of revenue compared to 2% of revenue in 2022 as we continue to migrate from capital intensive infrastructure to cloud computing, by making investments in our platforms and operations.

Below is the note referenced above:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 14,100 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023

2022

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,341 $ 15,073 Restricted cash 43,812 29,994 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,628 and $6,402, respectively 76,893 101,616 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 296 759 Inventories, net 11,502 16,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,364 26,206 Total current assets 181,208 190,496 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $213,142 and $207,520, respectively 58,366 71,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,874 40,734 Goodwill 170,452 186,802 Intangible assets, net 164,920 200,982 Deferred income tax assets 3,043 1,483 Other noncurrent assets 24,474 29,721 Total assets $ 636,337 $ 721,912 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Liabilities Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,029 $ 154,802 Accounts payable 61,109 79,249 Related party payables 1,938 2,473 Income tax payable 2,080 2,045 Accrued liabilities 63,699 61,340 Accrued compensation and benefits 65,012 54,143 Accrued interest 52,389 60,901 Customer deposits 23,838 16,955 Deferred revenue 12,099 16,405 Obligation for claim payment 66,988 44,380 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,856 5,485 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,845 11,867 Total current liabilities 394,882 510,045 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,030,580 942,035 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,953 9,448 Pension liabilities, net 13,192 16,917 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,692 11,180 Long-term income tax liabilities 6,359 2,742 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,703 31,030 Other long-term liabilities 5,811 6,104 Total liabilities 1,495,172 1,529,501 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' deficit Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 6,365,353 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 1,393,889 shares issued and 1,393,276 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 261 162 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid in capital 1,179,098 1,102,619 Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 0 shares at December 31, 2023 and 612 shares at December 31, 2022 — (10,949 ) Equity-based compensation 57,073 56,958 Accumulated deficit (2,084,114 ) (1,948,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (7,648 ) (4,788 ) Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax (174 ) (3,583 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,822 ) (8,371 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Exela Technologies, Inc. (855,503 ) (807,589 ) Noncontrolling interest in XBP Europe (3,332 ) — Total stockholders’ deficit (858,835 ) (807,589 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 636,337 $ 721,912

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2023

2022

Revenue $ 1,064,124 $ 1,077,157 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 833,422 877,474 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 150,672 176,524 Depreciation and amortization 60,535 71,831 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets — 171,182 Related party expense 11,444 8,923 Operating profit (loss) 8,051 (228,777 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 139,656 164,870 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (16,129 ) 4,522 Sundry expense (income), net 973 (957 ) Other expense (income), net (884 ) 14,170 Loss before income taxes (115,565 ) (411,382 ) Income tax expense (8,868 ) (4,199 ) Net loss (124,433 ) (415,581 ) Net profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in XBP Europe, net of taxes 723 — Net loss attributable to Exela Technologies, Inc. $ (125,156 ) $ (415,581 ) Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock (3,961 ) (3,588 ) Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock (4,718 ) (3,665 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (133,835 ) $ (422,834 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (22.37 ) $ (1,372.98 )

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (124,433 ) $ (415,581 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss Depreciation and amortization 60,535 71,831 Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization 5,411 15,261 Interest paid on BR Exar AR Facility (10,754 ) — Debt modification and extinguishment gain, net (17,534 ) (1,803 ) Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets — 171,182 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,942 — Credit loss expense 4,486 1,573 Deferred income tax provision (1,048 ) 147 Share-based compensation expense 115 970 Unrealized foreign currency gain (70 ) (1,288 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (7,044 ) 707 Fair value adjustment for private warrants liability of XBP Europe 597 — Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 22,729 77,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,523 (7,813 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 63,711 (520 ) Related party payables (71 ) 945 Additions to outsource contract costs (539 ) (423 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,556 (87,162 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,075 ) (18,299 ) Additions to patents — (15 ) Additions to internally developed software (3,818 ) (3,650 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 29,811 194 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,918 (21,770 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement — 55 Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings 69,260 276,337 Cash received in exchange for the issuance of noncontrolling interest shares in XBP Europe 5,205 — Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings (2,232 ) (9,482 ) Dividend paid on Series B Preferred Stock — (2,532 ) Payment for fractional shares on reverse stock split (31 ) — Repurchases of Common Stock for retirement — (487 ) Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility 88,396 123,353 Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility (92,536 ) (216,812 ) Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs — (135 ) Lease terminations — 3 Cash paid for debt issuance costs (8,496 ) (7,125 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (4,570 ) (5,523 ) Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver 9,600 20,000 Repayments on senior secured revolving facility — (49,477 ) Proceeds from issuance of July 2026 Notes — 70,269 Borrowings from other loans 8,709 10,095 Cash paid for debt repurchases (11,858 ) (4,712 ) Proceeds from Senior secured term loan 40,000 — Proceeds from Second Lien Note 31,500 — Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility 42,539 — Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility (42,546 ) — Repayment of BRCC term loan (48,529 ) (66,471 ) Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (83,787 ) (30,717 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 624 106,639 Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (12 ) (700 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents 22,086 (2,993 ) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents Beginning of period 45,067 48,060 End of period $ 67,153 $ 45,067 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 5,494 $ 5,790 Interest paid 111,835 98,602 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements $ 405 $ 4,790 Issuance of April 2026 Notes in exchange of July 2026 Notes 764,800 — Issuance of April 2026 Notes in exchange of 2023 term loan 2,963 — Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Notes 44,146 — Common Stock exchanged for Series B Preferred Stock — 6 Accrued liability for true-up obligation settled through the issuance of July 2026 Notes — 10,351 Accrued capital expenditures 2,261 1,851

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues Year Ended December 31, 2023

2022

Net Loss $ (124,433 ) $ (415,581 ) Taxes 8,868 4,199 Interest expense 139,656 164,870 Depreciation and amortization 60,535 71,831 EBITDA 84,626 (174,681 ) Transaction and integration costs (1) 6,172 18,586 Non-cash equity compensation (2) 115 985 Other charges including non-cash (3) (12,991 ) 35,932 Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (4) 1,105 1,357 Loss/(gain) on business disposals (5) (7,223 ) — Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (16,129 ) 4,522 Loss/(gain) on derivative instruments — (1,091 ) Exit costs related to China operations 1,850 — XBP Europe related de-SPAC costs 2,478 — Impairment of goodwill, other intangible assets — 171,182 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,003 $ 56,792

(1) Represents non-recurring legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, dispositions, debt-exchanges and other extraordinary transactions and events during the applicable period.

(2) Represents the non-cash charges related to restricted stock units and options.

(3) Represents fair value adjustments to our true-up guarantee obligation under the Revolver Exchange (as defined below), network outage related costs and related insurance recoveries, legal settlement costs for class action.

(4) Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets.

(5) Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the sale of high-speed scanner business in the second quarter of 2023.

