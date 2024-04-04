Wyebot Announces Integration with Cisco Catalyst Center, Enhancing Network Automation Capabilities for an Elite Customer Base

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the industry leader in AI-driven network automation solutions, today announces its integration with Cisco Catalyst Center , a powerful system for network management that leverages AI to connect, secure and automate network operations. By leveraging Cisco Catalyst Center’s application programming interface (API) and telemetry data, this elite, worldwide customer base can now enjoy an enhanced, personalized experience when employing Wyebot’s patented Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP).



“We’re excited to announce this integration that’s providing customized access to our WIP for some of the world’s most successful businesses and Cisco’s highest-ranking clientele. This integration makes our proven WiFi Assurance solution for proactively eliminating WiFi issues that much more of a bespoke experience,” said Roger Sands, CEO and co-founder of Wyebot. “Cisco Catalyst Center network management platform is held to such high standards globally, and we’re honored to offer an enhanced version of our first-in-class network assurance capabilities, while continuing to expand our footprint as the leading AI-driven WiFi solution on the market,” added Anil Gupta, CTO and co-founder of Wyebot.

In collaboration with Cisco, Wyebot’s enriched WiFi solution capabilities offer Cisco Catalyst Center users an individualized interface platform. Now, all current and future customers employing Wyebot’s WIP through this Cisco application integration enjoy a more seamless experience through immediate access to client and network telemetry data.

This integration with Cisco Catalyst Center marks an expanding scope of strategic alignments with the greater Cisco brand following Wyebot’s recent addition to the Cisco Meraki Marketplace and Ecosystem as an approved solution partner. Additionally, this adds to Wyebot’s rapidly expanding list of globally respected affiliates, which includes an integration of Intel Connectivity Analytics , and serves as further testament to the network automation brand’s increasing recognition throughout the industry.

Wyebot’s WIP offers enterprises a fast and easy way to proactively eliminate WiFi issues from any location. Its AI-driven software combined with sleek hardware optimizes network performance by identifying problems and pinpointing solutions before users are even aware. WIP can be easily scaled to meet specific business needs all while delivering industry analytics, 24/7 reliability and personalized support.

Regardless of location these insights can provide considerable benefits in a variety of areas, including:

Network performance optimization (Reduced MTTR: Mean-Time-To-Resolution)

Dynamic bandwidth adjustment for critical usages (Quality of Service)

Security threat detection and issue resolution (Security)

Historical data, including WiFi packet capture (Network Health)

Client networking performance monitoring and technical support (UX / support)



To access details about the Cisco Catalyst Center Integration with Wyebot’s WIP, please visit https://support.wyebot.com/en/vendor-specific/cisco/api. For more information about Wyebot, visit www.wyebot.com .

About Wyebot

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven WiFi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform™ monitors, analyzes, and using its patented AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem identification with solutions resulting in up to a 90 percent reduction in meantime to problem resolution, up to a 70 percent reduction in WiFi problem tickets, and a reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80 percent.

