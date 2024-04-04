Raphael Bres Returns to Tradeshift as Chief Product & Technology Officer

San Francisco, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradeshift, the B2B e-commerce and fintech platform, today announces Raphael Bres has rejoined the company as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). Raphael will spearhead strategic product innovation and technological transformation across Tradeshift’s portfolio of solutions.

With a history of advancing Tradeshift’s mission during his previous tenure, Raphael’s return to the CPTO role follows a two-year stint at sales commission software Spiff company, which was acquired by Salesforce in December 2023. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Tradeshift continues to excel in global e-invoicing, digital procurement & payables automation, marketplaces, and embedded finance, all solutions leveraging artificial intelligence.

“Tradeshift’s vision has always resonated with me. Rejoining the team feels like a natural progression of the journey we embarked upon together” said Raphael Bres. “Our B2B marketplace is transforming procurement, and with the embedded finance standard set by our HSBC partnership, the future looks more promising than ever. I am eager to work with the team to elevate our solutions, making a transformative impact on the way businesses transact globally.”

A proven leader, with a reputation for innovation, cross-team collaboration and product improvements, Raphael’s 25 years of experience spans Enterprise Financial Applications and B2B SaaS Solutions at companies like Oracle, Microsoft, Workday and Certinia. Raphael started his career at Deloitte audit.

”Immediate enhancements to our capabilities will focus on broadening our reach to a wider range of businesses“ Raphael added. “We are also perfectly positioned to capitalize on AI developments, driving unparalleled efficiency and value across our customer base.”

Raphael’s reappointment further strengthens Tradeshift's new-look executive team, which boasts extensive experience and expertise in scaling high-growth businesses across B2B SaaS and fintech. In February, Tradeshift announced the appointments of Iain Balchin as Chief Financial Officer and Jim Modak as Chief of Strategy & GTM. Jovita O’Byrne has also been promoted to the role of Chief People Officer.

“Raphael’s leadership during his previous tenure was transformative, setting a high standard for innovation,” said James Stirk, CEO at Tradeshift. “His return is a testament to our growth and the exciting direction we are headed.”

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is the business e-commerce and fintech platform that redefines how B2B buyers and suppliers connect, trade and grow. The Tradeshift network connects over a million companies, enabling them to transact seamlessly and digitally with customers and suppliers anywhere in the world. Our unique blend of e-invoicing, marketplace commerce and embedded fintech services gives businesses the tools to streamline finance and procurement processes, access new markets, source new suppliers, and optimise working capital to suit their needs. All in one place. Find out more at: Tradeshift.com .

