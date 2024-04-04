X-Ray Detectors Market is Expected to Reach $4.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Ray Detectors market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The market's expansion can be credited to the escalating incidence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, a surge in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and heightened research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

X-Ray Detectors Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $4.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries Key Market Driver Investment to advance healthcare facilities & digital imaging Technologies

Based on the technology, Flat-Panel detectors, Computed Radiography detectors, Line-Scan detectors, and Charged coupled device detectors, with each segment covering details of these detectors. In 2023, the flat-panel detectors segment dominated the X-ray detectors market with the highest share. A significant portion of this segment can be credited to the increasing demand from patients.

Based on application, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into medical applications, dental applications, security/defense applications, veterinary applications, industrial applications, and other applications. The rising knowledge of different X-ray detectors is responsible for this segment's growth, increasing patient inclination towards cancer detection, a rise in the availability of clinics and surgeons offering these treatments, and the introduction of new and advanced products in the market that contribute to heightened levels of patient comfort are driving factors in the healthcare industry.

Based on type, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into flat panel type, panel type, portability type, and platform type. The growth in this category can be attributed to advanced technologies and the heightened commitment from both government and private entities to foster the advancement of the medical laser device industry. Furthermore, key drivers for market growth include the growing elderly population and an enhanced emphasis on preserving both health and appearance.

Based on region, North America accounts for the highest share of the X-ray detectors market. The advanced technological landscape of North America has established it as a leading region in terms of technological sophistication. The substantial market for X-ray detectors in the area can be credited to factors such as the presence of prominent system suppliers, a rise in healthcare expenditures, the accessibility of venture capital and government funding, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, ongoing technological innovations, and the involvement of automotive manufacturers in the region.

X-Ray Detectors market major players covered in the report, such as:

Varex Imaging (US)

Canon (Japan)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US)

Carestream Health Inc. (US)

Konica Minolta

Inc. (Japan)

Rayence (US)

Vieworks Co.

Ltd (South Korea)

Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan)

iRay Technology (China)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the x-ray detectors market based on technology, type, application, and region.

X-Ray Detectors Market, by Technology

Flat-Panel Detectors

Computed Radiography Detectors

Line-Scan Detectors

Charge- Coupled Device Detectors

X-Ray Detectors Market, by Type

Flat-Panel Detectors by Type Cesium Iodide Flat-Panel Detectors Gadolinium Oxysulfide Flat-Panel Detectors Amorphous Silicon (A-Si) Amorphous Selenium (A-Se) Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS) Others

Flat-Panel Detectors, By Panel Type Large-Area Flat-Panel Detectors Medium-Area Flat-Panel Detectors Small- Area Flat-Panel Detectors

Flat-Panel Detectors, By Portability Portable Flat-Panel Detectors Fixed Flat-Panel Detectors

Flat-Panel Detectors, By Platform Digital Flat-Panel Detectors Retrofit Flat-Panel Detectors



X-Ray Detectors Market, by Application

Medical Application Static Imaging Chest Imaging Orthopedics Mammography Oncology Other Statics Imaging Applications Dynamic Imaging Fluoroscopy Surgical Imaging Cardiovascular Imaging Spinal Imaging

Dental Application

Security/ Defence Application Homeland Security Public & Private Enterprises Defense

Veterinary Application

Industrial Application

Others Application

X-Ray Detectors Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries



Key Market Stakeholders:

X-ray detector manufacturers and suppliers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Suppliers of raw materials and manufacturing equipment

Medical imaging device manufacturers and suppliers

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers

Research and development (R&D) companies

Business research and consulting service providers

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical centers and universities

Government Agencies

Regulatory Agencies

X-Ray Systems Manufacturers

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the x-ray detectors market based on technology, type application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global x-ray detectors market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global x-ray detectors market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global x-ray detectors market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Australia, and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA), and Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries).

To profile the key players in the x-ray detectors market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global x-ray detectors market, such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

