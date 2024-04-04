ButcherJoseph Promotes Two Professionals to Director

ST. LOUIS, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Louis, MO, April 2024 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph” or “the Firm”) , an investment banking firm specializing in advising privately held businesses on ownership succession transactions, announced the promotion of two professionals to Director.

Rick Hennessey has been promoted to Director. Rick joined ButcherJoseph in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks to become a Vice President, where he played a pivotal role in mentoring junior professionals and fostering strong client relationships, ensuring an optimal transactional experience. Rick is a distinguished member of the inaugural ACG St. Louis Emerging 20 class of 2019-2020 , recognized as one of the future leaders in the St. Louis middle market M&A sector. Before joining ButcherJoseph, he served as a Senior Financial Analyst at VMG Health in Dallas, where he gained extensive experience in business enterprise valuation and developed a profound understanding of the healthcare industry. Rick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance with Magna Cum Laude honors from the University of Notre Dame.

Robert Reavis , who has been with ButcherJoseph since 2012, has also been promoted to Director. Throughout his tenure, Robert has been a key member of deal teams across diverse transactions, encompassing sales to both strategic and financial buyers, capital raising, employee ownership deals, and strategic advisory projects. Prior to joining ButcherJoseph, he gained experience in mergers and acquisitions at Societe Generale in Paris, France, specializing in consumer, retail, and luxury goods. Robert holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in economics and international studies from the University of Chicago, as well as an international diploma from Institut d’études politiques de Paris.

Keith Butcher , Managing Partner at ButcherJoseph said, "Witnessing the growth of both Rick and Robert into exemplary M&A professionals has been truly gratifying. Their invaluable contributions have played a vital role in our Firm's achievements and in serving our clients. We eagerly anticipate Rick and Robert's ongoing success as they continue their career journeys as seasoned M&A professionals."

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Miami, Palm Beach, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

